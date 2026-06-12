Sunny but chilly winter weekend ahead for Pretoria

Pretoria residents can look forward to a typical Highveld winter weekend, with sunny skies, dry conditions and cool temperatures forecast across the city.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Gauteng is expected to remain dry throughout the weekend, with no rainfall forecast and only occasional cloud cover.

Saturday is expected to be the warmer of the two days, with temperatures reaching about 26°C after a chilly morning low of 13°C. Sunday will be slightly cooler, with a forecast high of 23°C and an overnight low of around 11°C. Rain is not expected on either day.

The pleasant conditions follow a week of sunny winter weather across Pretoria and Johannesburg, with dry conditions prevailing despite cold overnight temperatures.

Residents heading outdoors are advised to dress warmly during the early mornings and evenings, particularly those attending sporting events, markets and other outdoor activities.

Also read: Here are the spiking hotspots in and around Pretoria

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