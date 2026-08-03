Lynnwood Road death remains under investigation as metro rejects negligence allegations

The Tshwane Metro has dismissed allegations of negligence following the death of a community member at the Lynnwood Road stormwater upgrade site.

MMC for Roads and Transport Tlangi Mogale said stringent safety measures were in place and that the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain under investigation.

The fatal incident occurred on July 11 at the Lynnwood Road stormwater upgrade site.

Mogale said the city was ‘profoundly saddened’ by the loss of life and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

“The City and the Roads and Transport Department are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of a community member. Human life remains our highest priority, and we refuse to let this tragedy be trivialised by political opportunism,” Mogale said.

She confirmed that SAPS is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, with the municipality fully co-operating to establish the exact circumstances that led to the death.

Mogale rejected claims that the metro had acted negligently, describing statements by some political parties as misleading.

“We categorically refute and condemn the opportunistic, misleading statements published by some political parties, which falsely attempt to cast aspersions of negligence on the municipal administration,” he said.

According to Mogale, project co-creation session minutes show that all affected stakeholders, including councillors, attended briefing sessions on the project and that no safety concerns were formally raised during those engagements.

He added that all municipal infrastructure projects are governed by strict standard operating procedures and health and safety protocols enforced jointly by the metro and the appointed contractor.

“The enforcement of these protocols is executed jointly by the city and the appointed service provider to safeguard pedestrians, motorists, and residents alike,” Mogale said.

He described the incident as appearing to bear ‘the hallmarks of an unfortunate freak accident’ while stressing that the investigation would determine the facts.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller, however, maintained that concerns had been raised about safety measures at the intersection before the fatal incident.

“We said they haven’t even bothered to put up temporary stop streets. We discussed it with them in a meeting on Wednesday. Once a site has been handed over to the contractor, the contractor is responsible,” Muller said.

She said responsibility for the incident would ultimately have to be determined through legal processes.

“There was a death, and with death there always has to be an investigation. A court of law will have to decide who is responsible. It would not be for me to decide or for them to decide,” she said.

Mogale has urged motorists and pedestrians to obey all construction signage, exercise caution and remain patient while infrastructure upgrades continue across Tshwane.

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