Vehicle licensing overhaul could end windscreen disc requirement

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) plans to modernise South Africa’s vehicle-licensing system by replacing physical licence discs with a digital alternative linked to number plates.

The proposed system is part of wider efforts to digitise road-traffic administration and strengthen law enforcement capabilities.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said details will be released once development is finalised.

No implementation date has been announced.

Zwane said the move is driven by the need to keep pace with global technological developments and to address weaknesses in the current licensing system. “The world is moving towards digitisation and it is imperative that we also keep pace with modernisation,” he said.

One major challenge with the current system, Zwane added, is the widespread production and sale of fraudulent licence discs.

“There are many challenges with the current system, the main one being corruption involving the production of fake discs on the black market,” he explained.

Under the proposed model, traffic officers would use electronic devices capable of instantly accessing vehicle information via number-plate recognition technology.

Zwane said the RTMC has already introduced so-called e-force gadgets, which law-enforcement officers currently use to issue traffic fines electronically.

According to Zwane, these devices can retrieve information such as vehicle ownership details, registered addresses and outstanding traffic violations.

The planned digital-licensing system is expected to integrate with these technologies, removing the need for motorists to display physical licence discs on their windscreens. “Everything will be digital,” Zwane said.

Concerns about data security have been considered: Zwane noted that vehicle-ownership information is already stored on the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS).

The RTMC believes the shift to a digital licensing environment will modernise road-traffic systems, strengthen enforcement and reduce opportunities for fraud and corruption.

“The system will reduce corruption, modernise systems and improve traffic law enforcement,” Zwane said.

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