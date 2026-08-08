Worker critically injured after six-metre fall through Silverton skylight

A worker sustained serious injuries after falling approximately six metres through a skylight in Silverton, Pretoria east, on August 7.

The incident happened shortly before 14:00, when the received a call from Alpha Security Forum reporting that a person had fallen through a skylight.

Sveral emergency medical teams, including VEMRU were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, responders found one patient who had sustained critical injuries to the head and chest. VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser said the extent of the injuries required urgent advanced medical intervention.

“On arrival with other services, we found one patient who sustained critical injuries to their head and chest,” said Visser.

The patient was stabilised at the scene by multiple advanced life support paramedics while emergency personnel prepared for further transport.

Visser said due to the severity of the injuries, the decision was made to airlift the patient to a specialist trauma hospital in Johannesburg.

The operation involved various healthcare professionals. Photo supplied.

A landing zone was established at a nearby sports field to allow a Netcare911 Aeromedical helicopter to safely land and transport the critically injured patient.

Visser said the coordinated response of the various emergency and security services was crucial in managing the incident.

The operation involved Netcare911, Emer-G-Med, Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, ExtraSecure Security and Ditaba-CMS.

VEMRU is a registered non-profit company and public benefit organisation that provides free emergency medical and trauma response services.

The organisation relies on sponsorships and donations to cover its operational costs and urged members of the public and businesses to support its life-saving work.

VEMRU also offers sponsorship opportunities and Section 18A tax certificates for qualifying businesses and individuals. It can be contacted on 082 893 6873

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