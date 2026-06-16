Have you seen this missing Centurion man?

Family, friends and police are searching for a missing Centurion man who has not been seen since June 9.

According to information shared by the PCP Global Security & Intelligence Missing Persons Unit, Stuart Glen Vos (43) was last seen in the Valhalla area of Centurion.

Vos was reportedly driving a grey/silver Suzuki Dzire with registration CZ38LFGP when he disappeared.

Police are investigating the matter.

Stuart is described as being approximately 1.8m tall, weighing around 98kg, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The clothing he was wearing when last seen is unknown.

Authorities have urged anyone who may have seen Stuart, his vehicle, or who has information that could assist in tracing him to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Roodepoort SAPS on 079 522 7670 or W/O J.J. Loots directly.

Police have stressed that even seemingly minor information could help bring Stuart home safely.

Here is what you should do when you have a missing loved one:

When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately. You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

THERE IS NO WAITING PERIOD TO REPORT A MISSING PERSON!

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, the clothes they wore, and any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS for distributing the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

Also read: Don’t suffer in silence: How Pretoria teens can get help for suicidal thoughts

Do you have more information about the story?

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