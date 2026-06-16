Youth Day: Teenage pregnancies threaten learners’ futures, teachers warn

As we prepare to commemorate Youth Day on June 16 under the theme ‘Our national commitment to the future, for freedom lives in every generation’, education stakeholders are warning that teenage pregnancy remains one of the most significant challenges affecting learners’ future opportunities.

The issue continues to place pressure on schools, teachers, families, and communities, while raising important questions about how the education system can support vulnerable learners without compromising their right to education.

Maryna Besseling, spokesperson for the South African Teachers’ Union, says teenage pregnancy has a direct impact on teaching, learning, and learner performance across the country.

Current research indicates that about 114 000 teenage pregnancies were reported in 2025 among girls aged between 10 and 19 years.

According to Besseling, government education authorities recently circulated draft procedures dealing with learner pregnancies, which reinforce the principle that pregnant learners should remain in school for as long as possible, and return when they are ready after giving birth.

“The current policy position is that learners must be accommodated and supported. Schools are required to provide academic support and assist learners with teaching, learning, and assessment requirements,” she says.

Where a learner is pregnant during the matric examinations, schools are expected to provide the necessary support.

If the learner is unable to complete the November examinations, provision is made for her to complete supplementary examinations at a later stage.

While these measures protect the learner’s right to education, Besseling says they also create additional responsibilities for teachers.

“In providing additional support to a learner, it takes time and additional effort from the teacher to ensure that content and summaries are provided to the learner and to make provision for additional assessment opportunities,” she says.

Schools are also expected to work with healthcare services, clinics, and nurses where available to ensure pregnant learners receive the necessary medical support.

The challenge becomes more complex when pregnancy-related trauma or health complications result in learners being absent from school for extended periods.

“In some instances, learners are absent from school due to the trauma of pregnancy or medical challenges. This absence can lead to learner performance [declining], which is not optimal,” Besseling says.

From a teacher’s perspective, several factors contribute to teenage pregnancies among school-going learners.

Besseling believes today’s teenagers are exposed to far more information about sex than previous generations, largely through social media and other forms of digital communication.

“Teenagers are more informed about sex than they previously were. Some teenagers are inquisitive and like to experiment with new knowledge,” she says.

She adds that peer pressure remains a significant influence on teenage behaviour.

“The lack of parental and community involvement in forming the values of teenagers could also be cited as reasons for teenage pregnancies,” she says.

One of the most concerning trends observed in recent years is the age at which some pregnancies are occurring.

According to Besseling, teenage pregnancy was once largely associated with secondary school learners. Increasingly, however, schools are reporting pregnancies among primary school learners.

“Currently, pregnancies in primary schools are also reported, with children as young as 10 falling pregnant,” she says.

She describes this development as particularly alarming because younger children often lack the emotional and psychological maturity required to cope with such trauma.

Teachers are often among the first adults who become aware that a learner may be pregnant.

She points out that early disclosure allows schools to mobilise support systems quickly, including medical care, counselling and family support.

In some cases, learners are afraid to inform their parents, creating an additional source of stress and anxiety.

“The school can support the learner in interactions with her family, but can also provide support to the family,” she says.

Besseling notes that this growing support role comes at a time when teachers are already facing significant administrative demands.

She stresses that every learner has a constitutional right to basic education.

Schools are expected to develop individual education plans that outline the support measures necessary to help the learner complete the academic year successfully.

Similarly, schools may not suspend, expel or refuse admission to a learner because she is pregnant.

The debate around sexuality education continues to generate discussion in many communities.

While the programme has been implemented in schools, Besseling believes its effectiveness should be carefully evaluated.

“There is no comprehensive decrease in teenage pregnancies since the implementation of the programme. This programme should be properly analysed to indicate what the effect is on schools and communities,” she says.

She argues that if clear benefits cannot be demonstrated, alternative approaches with proven outcomes should be considered.

She believes June 16 serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by young people in the struggle for educational rights.

Besseling says teenage pregnancy can threaten those gains if adequate support is not provided.

“In the past, learners were requested to first ensure that the new baby is settled before returning to school. These policies have been amended and a learner can return to school as soon as she is ready,” she says.

However, some young mothers never return to school, limiting their future employment opportunities and their ability to support their children.

Besseling also believes greater attention should be given to the role of fathers.

“Every child needs a father. Greater emphasis should be placed on the role of the father in the family and the responsibilities that a father has towards his child,” she says.

Looking ahead, Besseling believes schools should do more than teach learners how pregnancy occurs.

“It is necessary to provide nurturing environments for teenagers to engage and develop their minds and characters,” she says.

She adds that greater investment in libraries, sports fields, community clubs and safe spaces could help young people build positive futures while reducing some of the risks that contribute to teenage pregnancy.

Maryna Besseling, spokesperson South African Teachers' Union. Photo: Facebook/Maryna Besseling

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