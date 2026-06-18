Band brings music, memories and joy to old-age home

Residents of SAVF Huis Silversig were treated to a heartwarming performance of music and companionship when South African acoustic folk-rock trio VaalTaki visited the old-age home on June 13.

VaalTaki, consisting of Nico Shevron, Allen Mouton and Cobus Veenendaal, is known for blending rich harmonies, rhythmic depth, and contemporary acoustic folk-rock influences.

SAVF Huis manager Ilsa Pelser said the opportunity arose when the band approached the old-age home and generously offered to perform for its residents.

She mentioned that the invitation was gladly accepted, and the event was arranged in the home’s main dining hall, allowing as many residents as possible to attend and enjoy the experience.

“Although most residents were unfamiliar with VaalTaki before the visit, excitement quickly spread throughout the facility. The majority of the home’s 102 residents gathered in the dining hall to experience the live performance, creating a vibrant atmosphere of anticipation and enjoyment,” stated Pelser.

She said the performance at Huis Silversig created a warm, lively, and nostalgic atmosphere that resonated deeply with residents.

The emotional impact of the performance was evident throughout the entire day.

Pelser mentioned that residents spoke fondly of the memories the music evoked, while many enjoyed the opportunity to step away from their daily routines and share a meaningful experience with fellow residents.

She said staff members and attendees were left feeling uplifted, refreshed and emotionally enriched.

“One of the highlights was the way brothers Allen and Nico interacted with the residents throughout the performance. Their friendly and engaging manner drew residents into the show and made everyone feel included. The personal interaction added a special touch that residents greatly appreciated,” said Pelser.

She stated that audience participation was enthusiastic, with residents clapping, singing along and moving to the music.

To show gratitude, residents concluded the event by singing a thank-you song to the band, bringing the afternoon to a memorable and emotional close.

Pelser said the positive effects of the visit extended well beyond the performance itself.

“Residents continued talking about the performance afterwards and shared positive memories of the event. Many commented that it made the day feel shorter and brighter, while the overall mood in the facility was noticeably lifted. The visit provided residents with a shared experience that continued to spark conversations,” she added.

She also mentioned that events such as these play an important role in enhancing residents’ quality of life and fostering social connection and emotional well-being.

Pelser expressed sincere gratitude to the band.

“We would like to thank VaalTaki for giving so generously of their time and talent to our frail and vulnerable residents. Their performance brought joy, laughter and precious memories to many older persons who often face loneliness and isolation. It was heartwarming to see our residents singing along and thoroughly enjoying the experience. VaalTaki truly made a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents,” she said.

Familiar melodies and heartfelt performances sparked cherished memories, encouraged sing-alongs and filled the room with laughter, joy and appreciation.

Band member Mouton said the reason for the show was to give back to people who are not always able to attend shows, because everyone loves music and everyone has the right to experience live performances, regardless of age or circumstances.

For the residents, the visit was far more than a musical performance. It was an afternoon of connection, nostalgia and happiness that will be remembered for a long time to come.

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