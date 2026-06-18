Stakeholders bring joy to hospital youth

The Lethabo La Bana Foundation, in collaboration with several other stakeholders, recently led a Youth Day giveaway at two different paediatric wards at Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH).

Lethabo La Bana is a non-profit founded by doctors at SBAH and Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital (KPTH) to support the children they treat and operate on.

On June 16, partners from Lethabo La Bana, Sibanye-Stillwater, the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, and Good Morning Angels brought smiles and hope to young patients and their mothers in wards 8.5 and 8.6.

The partners brought care packages for the parents and children, warm, fluffy gowns for every patient, and new files for the facility’s healthcare team.

In most cases, admitted children have no personal belongings (toiletries, pyjamas, or clothing) with them. Lethabo assists where they can by providing these essentials to these young ones.

SBAH and KPTH can house around 60 children between wards at any given time, and state assistance can’t assist them all, as packs cost over R300 each.

Lebthabo founders, Professor Mariza de Villiers, Head of the clinical unit for Paediatric Surgery, and Dr Lola Chuma, Specialist Paediatric Surgeon at SBAH and KPTH, say that it was essential to give back, uplift, and inspire young patients.

In a social media post, the foundation wrote, “These gifts are so much more than items. They bring comfort to children facing difficult journeys, dignity to families navigating challenging circumstances, and encouragement to the doctors and nurses who care for them every day.”

The foundation thanked donors for their generosity.

“Your generosity has made a tangible difference in the lives of our children and has lifted the spirits of everyone in our wards. Thank you for helping us celebrate Youth Day by showing our young patients that they are seen, valued and loved.”

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