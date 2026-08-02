Mother shot protecting toddler during Van der Hoff Road armed robbery

A 35-year-old woman was shot and assaulted with a firearm while protecting her one-year-old toddler during an armed robbery in Pretoria West on 1 August.

The incident occurred at about 13:05 on Van der Hoff Road, where the woman was selling eggs when she was confronted by two armed suspects.

Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen said the victim showed remarkable courage as she tried to protect her child during the attack.

“On arrival, emergency services found a 35-year-old female with various injuries. During the robbery, she was assaulted with the firearm, sustaining facial injuries, and was shot in the left upper leg. Despite the attack, she fought back while protecting her one-year-old toddler, who was fortunately unharmed,” van Rooyen said.

The suspects fled the scene with cash and a tray of eggs before emergency responders arrived.

Van Rooyen said PVES members provided emergency medical care, treated the woman’s injuries and controlled the bleeding before handing her over to ambulance personnel for further treatment and transport to hospital.

Van Rooyen said emergency responders were relieved that the child escaped the ordeal without injury.

“We commend the bravery of the victim and are grateful that the child escaped the incident without injury,” he said.

The South African Police Service, Community Policing Forum (CPF), Emergency Support Team (EST), Guardian Angel and KidsCare also responded to the incident.

Police are investigating the armed robbery and are searching for the two suspects.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

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