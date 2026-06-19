Pretoria east reservoir project misses planned completion date

A major water infrastructure project aimed at improving water security in Pretoria East has missed its planned completion date, with the Tshwane metro citing construction and contractor-related challenges for the delay.

The Parkmore Low-Level Reservoir Expansion Project in Waterkloof Glen was scheduled to reach practical completion on June 19.

However, despite being 98% complete, the project has yet to be officially handed over.

The delay comes as many Pretoria East residents continue to experience water outages, pressure fluctuations and concerns about the reliability of water supply in the rapidly growing eastern parts of the metro.

MMC for Utility Services Frans Boshielo said the metro remains committed to completing the project as quickly as possible.

“The city has enforced contractual accountability measures, including the application of penalties where necessary, while maintaining strict oversight to ensure the remaining works are concluded as soon as possible,” said Boshielo.

City of Tshwane Conducts Oversight Inspection of Strategic Parkmore Reservoir Expansion Project to Strengthen Water Security Media Statement @CityTshwane @nasiphim pic.twitter.com/ZLJQIAjhNS — MMC Frans Boshielo (@MMCBoshielo) June 18, 2026

According to Boshielo, the project encountered several obstacles during construction, including hard rock excavation, delays in the removal and disposal of material, and contractor performance issues.

Despite these setbacks, the reservoir structure has been completed, while internal reticulation pipelines are 98% complete.

Boshielo said the overflow and delivery chambers have also been completed, and work on the fence, gate and control room is nearing completion.

“The project forms part of Tshwane’s water stabilisation plan and is intended to strengthen water resilience in Pretoria east, particularly in areas experiencing rapid residential and commercial growth,” said Boshielo.

Located on Corobay Avenue in Waterkloof Glen, the reservoir forms part of the Klapperkop water supply system, which receives water from the Rietvlei Water Treatment Works.

Boshielo said the project is critical to supporting growing demand in the eastern corridor.

“Pretoria East, particularly the Menlyn economic node and surrounding areas including Ashlea Gardens, continues to experience significant residential and commercial growth, placing increasing pressure on existing water infrastructure.”

The project includes the construction of a new 10-megalitre low-level reservoir, associated feeder and delivery pipelines, the refurbishment of the existing control room and the construction of a new inlet pipe control room.

Once operational, Boshielo said the additional storage capacity is expected to improve the stability of water supply and reduce the impact of upstream disruptions, pressure fluctuations and system failures.

“The additional storage capacity will reduce the vulnerability of communities and businesses to upstream disruptions, pressure fluctuations and system failures that may affect supply in the eastern corridor,” said Boshielo.

He also highlighted the project’s economic impact, noting that 85% of labour opportunities created during construction were allocated to local residents.

Boshielo added that local small, medium and micro enterprises were also involved in the project.

He said lessons learned from the project would help improve the delivery of future infrastructure projects, particularly in areas such as contractor management, payment processes and project oversight.

This morning , I was joined by the Executive Mayor , Nasiphi Moya, the MMC for Roads & Transport, the MMC for Safety, officials from Water and Sanitation Business Unit, and the contractor during an inspection in loco at the Parkmore Reservoir.



The visit forms part of our ongoing… pic.twitter.com/RUs1G9HUMY — MMC Frans Boshielo (@MMCBoshielo) June 18, 2026

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