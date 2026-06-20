Woman rushed to hospital after being found severely burned in Akasia

A 29-year-old woman was found with severe burn injuries in a park in Akasia on Friday afternoon, prompting a large-scale response from emergency responders.

According to Best Care Emergency Medical Service paramedic Fransua van Staden, emergency crews were dispatched to a park on Mountain Avenue in Nina Park at approximately 17:45 after reports of a patient with serious burn injuries.

Van Staden said a member of the public had discovered the woman in the park and alerted emergency services.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the woman suffering from extensive partial- and full-thickness burn injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

“The patient was semi-conscious when paramedics arrived. Due to the severity of her condition, advanced life support treatment was initiated on the scene,” he said.

He explained that extensive efforts were made to stabilise the patient before she was transported for further medical care.

“Following extensive on-scene treatment and stabilisation efforts, the patient was transported in a critical condition, together with Gauteng EMS, to George Mukhari Hospital for further treatment.”

Van Staden stated that there were no known witnesses who could explain how the woman sustained the burns.

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