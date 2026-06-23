Spike in truck tyre thefts in Welbekend and Tierpoort

Businesses and logistics operators in the east of Pretoria have been urged to heighten security measures following a recent spike in truck tyre thefts in the Welbekend and Tierpoort areas.

Police say the latest breakthrough came on June 22, at around 04:00, when a private security company conducting routine patrols in the area intercepted a white Nissan NP300 bakkie fitted with a canopy transporting stolen tyres.

Six stolen truck tyres with rims were reportedly found inside the vehicle. They had been previously reported stolen from a business in Tierpoort area.

According to SAPS Tshwane spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the driver initially claimed he had been hired to transport the tyres, but later led officers to the site where the property had allegedly been stolen.

“Upon arrival at the scene, workers repairing a damaged fence confirmed that truck tyres had been stolen from the premises,” Van Dyk said.

He said the recovered tyres are valued at about R90 000.

Van Dyk said the suspect was arrested on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property and was taken to Welbekend SAPS, where a case was officially opened.

Van Dyk further added that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspect is linked to a broader network of thefts targeting trucks parked overnight at warehouses and loading docks in the region.

He said in several reported cases, suspects allegedly approached stationary trucks while drivers were asleep, with some drivers being held at gunpoint before tyres were removed.

“These incidents appear to form part of a concerning pattern targeting logistics operations in the area,” Van Dyk said.

He said that detectives are pursuing all possible leads.

Bakkie found loaded with stolen truck tyres. Photo: Facebook/Echo-1



Van Dyk appealed to businesses, fleet operators, and warehouse managers to improve security, especially during overnight hours.

“We are urging all stakeholders to ensure vehicles are parked in well-monitored areas with proper lighting, controlled access, and visible security presence,” he said.

He added that drivers should remain alert even while resting in their vehicles, and report any suspicious movement around truck stops or loading zones immediately.

Van Dyk said increased vigilance and rapid reporting from the public will be critical in preventing further thefts as investigations continue.

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