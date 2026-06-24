Alarm over worrying rise in animal cruelty cases

The Akasia CPF Sector 2 has raised the alarm over what it describes as a growing number of incidents involving animal abuse, neglect, violence, and cruelty within local communities.

The CPF called on residents, animal welfare organisations, veterinary services, law enforcement agencies, local businesses, NGOs, and volunteers to work together to protect vulnerable animals and promote responsible pet ownership.

According to the CPF, animals are living beings that deserve care, protection and humane treatment, and acts of cruelty against them not only harm innocent animals but also have a negative impact on the safety, dignity, and moral well-being of society.

Interim Chairperson Lerato Makwe said the organisation is deeply concerned about the increasing number of reports involving mistreatment of animals.

“We are witnessing a worrying rise in incidents of animal abuse, neglect and cruelty within our communities. Animals are vulnerable and depend on people for their care and protection.

“It is therefore our collective responsibility to ensure that they are treated with compassion and respect,” said Makwe.

She added that animal welfare is not only an animal rights issue but also a community concern.

“When animals are abused, it reflects negatively on the values of our society. Protecting animals helps build safer and more compassionate communities for everyone.

“We cannot tolerate acts of cruelty and we encourage residents to report any suspected cases so that appropriate action can be taken,” she said.

The CPF has appealed for assistance from organisations and entities involved in animal rescue, animal shelters, veterinary support, animal inspections, awareness campaigns, feeding programmes, and emergency response services for abused animals.

Makwe said partnerships between community stakeholders are essential to address the challenges facing animal welfare in the area.

“We need organisations, volunteers and businesses to join hands with us. Through education, awareness, and co-ordinated intervention, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals that are suffering due to neglect or abuse,” she said.

Residents have also been encouraged to take practical steps to improve animal welfare.

These include reporting cases of animal abuse or neglect, avoiding violence against animals, ensuring that pets have access to food, water, shelter, and medical care, and teaching children kindness and respect towards animals.

The CPF believes that community awareness and involvement are key to preventing cruelty and creating a culture of responsible pet ownership.

Makwe stressed that every resident has a role to play in safeguarding the well-being of animals.

“Together, we can build a safer, compassionate and responsible community for both people and animals.

“We urge residents not to remain silent when they witness cruelty but to become active participants in protecting those who cannot speak for themselves,” she said.

The CPF has encouraged community members and animal welfare stakeholders to come forward, report cases and collaborate with the structure to strengthen animal protection efforts across Akasia and surrounding areas.

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