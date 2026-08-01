38 suspects during month-end operations across Pretoria

The Tshwane Metro Police Department arrested 38 suspects during month-end operations conducted across Tshwane on 31 July.

The coordinated operations targeted drunk-driving, illegal immigration and the enforcement of municipal by-laws in several areas of the metro.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said officers from Region 1, Sector 2, conducted a roadblock and a drunk-driving operation on Dooren Road in Rosslyn, Pretoria North.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of 10 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Mahamba said.

On the same day, officers from Region 6 carried out a similar operation at the intersection of the N4 and Simon Vermooten Road, where a further nine motorists were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mahamba said members of Region 1, Sector 1 also conducted Operation Rea Spana, focusing on the enforcement of municipal by-laws and the Immigration Act.

“During the operation, eight undocumented immigrants were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act,” he said.

In a separate operation, Region 7 officers targeted illegal immigration enforcement, resulting in the arrest of a further 11 undocumented immigrants.

Mahamba said the coordinated operations form part of the department’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety and ensure compliance with the law across the metro.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department remains committed to ensuring safer roads and enforcing the law to maintain public order throughout the City of Tshwane,” he said.

He added that the suspects are expected to appear in various magistrates’ courts on charges relating to driving under the influence of alcohol and contraventions of the Immigration Act.

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