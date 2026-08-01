Glenrose Xaba wins SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane 10km race in new record time

It was her first win in this year’s SPAR Grand Prix Series and Pretoria’s Glenrose Xaba celebrated her victory in the SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane – her favourite race in the series – with a new course record.

Xaba left her rivals behind in the final few kilometres of the race through the streets of Centurion on Saturday, and her winning time of 32 minutes and 28 seconds was 11 seconds faster than Namibian Helalia Johannes’ old record of 32 minutes and 39 seconds, which was set in 2019.

The South African road race queen’s winning time was also 1 minute and 40 seconds faster than the time of Selam Gebre of Ethiopia, who finished in second place in a time of 34 minutes and 10 seconds.

Former pupil of Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria, Kyla Jacobs, who is a Capetonian these days, finished third in a time of 34 minutes and 21 seconds.

Xaba, who is also the defending series champion, took second place at the opening leg of the series in Cape Town and missed the second race in Durban due to international commitments. But on Saturday she produced a dominant performance in Centurion in the colours of Boxer Athletics Club.

Pretoria’s Olympic Marathon athlete, Irvette van Zyl, who is a multiple former SPAR Grand Prix Series champion, finished in sixth place on Saturday, her time was 35:04.

Photo: Koos Venter Race winner Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) leads Ethiopian, Salem Gebre (Nedbank) at the 5km mark of the 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane on Saturday in Centurion.

Photo: Reg Caldecott Mpho Katiso from the Tshwane University of Technology was the first junior (u.20 athlete) over the finish line in a time of 36 minutes and 52 seconds.

Photo: Koos Venter

Ethiopian athlete Selam Gebre (Nedbank Running Club) stuck to her like a shadow throughout the first half, but Xaba slammed down the hammer shortly after the 5km mark and opened a massive gap to cross the finish line at SuperSport Park.

Xaba ran negative splits with a storming finish, completing the second half 31 seconds faster than the first half.

“I’m training for the half-marathon at the World Road Running Championships (in Copenhagen in September), and the race went according to plan. Coming into the race, my strategy was to run very fast to get bonus points, and I was very happy to be back in Tshwane and running the SPAR race in Durban. I’m looking forward to the rest of the series,” Xaba said after the race.

Both Gebre and Jacobs secured their second podium finishes of the series and picked up bonus points for dipping under 34:40.

While Gebre was pleased with her result, she admitted she had struggled with the high altitude, as well as the traditional late starting time of the Tshwane race, which was held in the afternoon.

The top three finishers of the 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane, the third leg of this year’s SPAR Grand Prix held on Saturday in Centurion are, from left, second placed Salem Gebre (Nedbank) of Ethiopia, race winner Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) and third placed Kyla Jacobs (Boxer).



Photo: Koos Venter

“The race today was very tough and intense, if I’m honest. The start time was different to what we’re used to, and the elevation kind of caught up with me and I couldn’t breathe at certain points. So, it was tough, but I had to push myself as best I could and I’m glad I came second,” Gebre remarked.

Jacobs said she preferred the later start, and the Cape Town-based athlete was delighted with her performance.

“It’s always great to be here for the Tshwane race because this is actually where my running career started, so I’m really proud and happy to be on the podium today. It was a great race. I tried to run conservatively and was able to just pick the field up from the back, so I was happy with how I executed it,” Jacobs concluded.

* Among other highlights at the women’s 10km race, which attracted 18 000 sold out entries, iconic athlete Blanche Moila (Savages Athletic Club) completed her 100th SPAR Women’s Challenge event.

Moila, a former national champion over a wide range of distances, took second position in the 70+ age group in 58:16, becoming the fifth woman to run 100 SPAR races.

Legendary South African road runner Blanche Moila ran her 100th race in the SPAR Women’s Challenge on Saturday at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Seventy-year-old Moila was welcomed over the finish line by SPAR North Rand Marketing Director Justin Julius.



Photo: Reg Caldecott



The lucky prize winner of a new Hyundai EXTER vehicle valued at R269 000 was Reneilwe Biloane. Biloane was drawn from 18 000 participants in the 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane, held on Saturday at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Hyundai Centurion Dealer Principal, Dean Turnbull handed over the keys to Biloane.



Photo: Reg Caldecott

The start of the 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane, the third leg of the 10km SPAR Grand Prix series, held on Saturday in Centurion. A sold out 18 000 participants took part.



Photo: Reg Caldecott





Two former Comrades Marathon champions, Charné Bosman (Tuks Athletics Club) and Frances van Blerk (Nedbank Running Club), won their age categories.

Bosman triumphed in the 50-59 division in 40:42 and Van Blerk earned victory among the 70+ athletes in 56:18.

The other age group winners on the day were Mpho Katiso (Tshwane University of Technology), who won the U20 race in 36:52, Este van Tonder (Nedbank), who won the 40-49 race in 39:00, and Judy Bird (Boxer) who won the 60-69 race in 44:23.

Zelda Botha (Run Walk for Life), who represented South Africa at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Brasilia earlier this year, was the first walker to finish in 52:38.

* One lucky prize winner of a new Hyundai EXTER vehicle valued at R269 000 was drawn from 18 000 participants after the race and the lucky winner was Reneilwe Biloane who received her keys for the EXTER from Hyundai Centurion Dealer Principal, Dean Turnbull.

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