Locals welcome new Home Affairs online booking system

Pretoria residents have welcomed the Department of Home Affairs’ upgraded online booking system, saying it could help improve access to appointments while reducing some frustrations experienced when applying for essential documents.

The department recently launched an upgraded booking platform on MyHomeAffairsOnline, introducing new security measures that require users to create profiles linked to their South African ID numbers and email addresses before making appointments.

According to the department, the changes are aimed at preventing the abuse of booking slots by individuals who exploited weaknesses in the previous system, making it difficult for legitimate users to secure appointments.

The department said syndicates and other dishonest individuals had blocked appointment slots and sold them to desperate citizens, leaving many South Africans struggling to access service.

“For too long, ordinary South Africans were disadvantaged by criminals who exploited weaknesses in the previous booking system to hoard appointment slots and sell them for profit,” said Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber.

He said the migration of the booking system to MyHomeAffairsOnline was intended to strengthen the system’s integrity and protect citizens’ access to services.

Residents who have used the Home Affairs booking system reported differing experiences, ranging from quick appointment booking to ongoing difficulties securing available slots.

Seipati Sealetsa said she had not experienced major difficulties using the platform when she applied for a smart ID card.

“The Home Affairs booking system is easy to use and convenient,” said Sealetsa.

She said it took her only two days to secure an appointment and believed the upgraded system would make the process even easier for users.

“People can make bookings without going to Home Affairs, which is convenient and less expensive as people won’t be forced to travel to make a booking,” said Sealetsa.

However, she said long waits at branches remained a concern despite having appointments.

“The queue was not monitored because even though we booked, we waited too long before being assisted,” she said.

Boitumelo Lekhuleni shared a different experience, saying appointment slots were often difficult to obtain.

“Slots are usually fully booked and hard to get,” said Lekhuleni.

She said she had waited about a month for an appointment and hoped the upgraded system would improve availability.

“Yes, if more slots are added and downtime is reduced,” shared Lekhuleni, when asked whether the new system could make it easier for residents to secure appointments.

Lekhuleni added that limited appointment availability and long processing times remained among the biggest challenges users face.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Huntley McCarthy said he was still struggling to obtain an appointment.

“I’ve tried, but it says there aren’t available bookings,” said McCarthy.

He said the system eventually directed him to visit his nearest branch, but he was still experiencing difficulties obtaining the documentation he required.

Despite this, McCarthy believes online bookings remain preferable to joining queues at Home Affairs offices.

“It is easier than going there and queuing,” he said.

While they expressed differing views on their experiences, all three agreed that improvements to the booking process could help make Home Affairs services more accessible.

The upgraded booking system is available through the MyHomeAffairsOnline platform at myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za as part of the department’s broader efforts to improve service delivery, combat fraud and expand digital access to government services.

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