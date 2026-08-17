Pretoria West family appeals for information after woman's disappearance

The Barnard family is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Monika Barnard, a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since June 5.

Monika has brown eyes and medium-length hair.

According to a post by the Pink Ladies, the well-known NGO that helps find missing persons, Monika was last seen on a main road in Pretoria West.

“Monika, who is considered to be vulnerable, was last seen at Maltzan Street, Pretoria West on June 5 at 19:30. Please contact Pretoria West FP SAPS on 012 497 1448 or 08600 10111, visit pinkladies.org.za or WhatsApp the Pink Ladies at 072 214 7439.”

Barnard was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, a pink and white jacket, a colourful beanie, and red shoes.

She has brown eyes, a broad nose with a rounded tip and small nostrils, and cupid’s bow thin lips.

She is also short (1.4m), slightly overweight (78–80kg), and has large, slightly protruding ears.

Residents with any information related to the disappearance or location of Monika are urged to contact their local authorities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel