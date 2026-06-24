Winterveldt nurse takes lead in bringing healthcare closer to community

A local nurse is bringing healthcare closer to the community after taking ownership of a clinic in Winterveldt.

For Boitumelo Grace Mokoena, her job is more than a profession.

“It is a calling rooted in compassion, faith, and a lifelong desire to care for others.”

Originally from Hammanskraal and Mathibestad, Mokoena has spent the past seven years building her career in both primary healthcare and private hospitals.

She is embarking on a new chapter as the owner and leader of a healthcare facility in Winterveldt, where she hopes to make quality healthcare more accessible to locals.

A mother and professional nurse, Mokoena said her nursing journey was inspired by someone close to her heart.

“It started with me looking up to my grandmother. She was a nurse, and I just have a natural desire to care for others,” she said.

That desire has guided her throughout her career, helping her gain experience across different healthcare settings while developing a deeper understanding of the challenges facing many South African communities.

Her path to clinic ownership began when she joined Mpathy Clinic as a locum nurse in Winterveldt.

Through the organisation’s Nursepreneur Programme, she was eventually given the opportunity to take ownership of the clinic.

“As in all careers, you grow and gain experience by exploring and moving across different companies.”

For Mokoena, leading the clinic is both a professional achievement and a significant personal responsibility.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and investment that the Mpathy Nursepreneur Programme has made in my personal and professional growth.

“In this new chapter, I do so with a deep sense of responsibility. Owning and leading a clinic is both an honour and a privilege,” she said.

“My commitment is to continue providing accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services while ensuring that our patients are treated with dignity, compassion and respect.”

Mokoena believes that one of the biggest healthcare challenges facing Winterveldt and surrounding communities is overcrowding at healthcare facilities, coupled with shortages of medicine and healthcare personnel.

“[This leads] to communities with health problems that are left untreated,” she said.

She added that community-based healthcare providers can play an important role in complementing public healthcare services.

“That’s where Mpathy Clinic gets in to bridge a gap. We are not competitors with the Department of Health but work together to meet the needs of our community.”

Among the many experiences that have shaped her career, one in particular stands out.

“[I was] helping a pregnant woman with severe pre-eclampsia, accompanying her to a higher level of care and later welcoming her back with a healthy baby. It’s moments like these that remind me why I chose this path,” she recalled.

Building trust with the community is also among her top priorities. She said positive feedback from patients has already shown that residents value the services being offered.

“Their confidence in our services inspires us to continue improving and striving for excellence every day. Together, we can create a healthier future for Winterveldt and the surrounding communities.”

For young people considering a career in healthcare, Mokoena’s advice is to work hard, follow your passion and believe in yourself.

“Healthcare is a very broad profession. It’s important to choose the speciality that you love so you can grow in that path. Have guidance, mentorship and support, and believe in yourself that everything is possible.”

The clinic, which forms part of the Mpathy Network of nurse-led primary healthcare facilities, was officially handed over to Mokoena during a relaunch event aimed at strengthening access to affordable and community-based healthcare services in the area.

According to Rhiza Holdings, the facility is designed to provide essential healthcare services closer to where people live, helping to improve preventative care, early detection of health conditions, and continuity of care for residents.

Linda Dunkley, Managing Director of Rhiza Ventures (under which Mpathy operates), said community-based healthcare remains critical in addressing healthcare challenges faced by residents.

Dunkley said by operating within communities and working alongside existing public healthcare systems, the clinic seeks to help bridge service gaps and provide residents with easier access to routine healthcare services.

The facility offers a range of primary healthcare services.

These include general healthcare consultations and family planning. Antenatal and postnatal care are also provided.

Patients can access health screenings and routine check-ups, as well as tuberculosis screening.

The facility also offers treatment for sexually transmitted infections and wound care. Basic vision screening is available.

HIV testing and counselling are provided. The facility also runs health education and awareness programmes.

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