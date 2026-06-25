East community rallies to give Garsfontein Police Station fresh new look

The Pretoria East Community Caring Forum (CCF) has embarked on a project to repaint parts of Garsfontein Police Station, clean and give the station a fresh look.

The initiative, which began on June 22, will see volunteers repaint two containers and the walls of the station’s investigators’ section. Work is expected to be completed by June 25.

According to CCF founding director Deirdre van Helsdingen, the project was undertaken after the SAPS approached the organisation for assistance.

“SAPS asked for our assistance, and we were happy to help by improving the appearance of parts of the station,” Van Helsdingen said.

She said the project is being funded entirely through donations from the Moreleta Park community and some sponsors.

“The CCF is using funds received from the residents of Moreleta Park to finance the project, and to beautify the station,” she said.

Van Helsdingen added that local businesses and residents have also contributed to the initiative.

“Paintwise generously sponsored primer, while other residents donated paint to help make the project possible,” she said.

She said that although the current work is limited to repainting two containers and the investigators’ building, the organisation hopes to expand the improvements if additional support is received.

“If more funds or paint are donated, we would like to continue by painting other buildings at the police station as well,” she said.

She said the work is focused on the outside buildings, but maintaining a clean and well-presented environment is something the community can take pride in.

Van Helsdingen said the teams also beautified outside of the station and gave a new, fresh look to the garden.

She said the initiative highlights the growing need for partnership between community organisations and the police, with residents contributing their time and resources to improve public facilities.

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