Inspections focus on local burial services

In an effort to ensure that facilities meant to bring comfort in trying times are operating fully, the metro’s Section 79 Oversight Committee for Agriculture and Environmental Management conducted site inspections of bereavement centres in Pretoria West, Refilwe, and Cullinan.

Under the leadership of Chairperson Hluphi Gafane, the inspection on June 18 visited the Rebecca Street Crematorium in Pretoria West, and the Refilwe and Cullinan cemeteries in Region 5.

Ganfane said the purpose was to assess the current condition of the crematorium and cemeteries, evaluate the maintenance of these facilities, identify infrastructure challenges, and monitor the overall state of municipal bereavement services.

“The oversight visit further sought to determine whether existing maintenance interventions are sufficient to support efficient operations and to identify areas requiring urgent attention and budgetary consideration. Committee members also engaged with officials on-site to gain a clearer understanding of operational challenges and future infrastructure requirements,” she said.

She emphasised that regular maintenance of the facility helps prevent service disruptions, equipment failures, and costly emergency repairs.

Maintaining the crematorium at an optimal standard also ensures that families receive dignified and timely services during difficult periods of bereavement.

The Rebecca Street Crematorium, which operates about 360 days per year, remains a critical municipal asset as the only facility that provides an essential service to residents across the city.

Given the increasing demand for cremation services and the facility’s unique role within the municipality, Gafane said the crematorium must receive adequate maintenance and operational support to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The facility plays a significant role in supporting communities, respecting diverse cultural and religious traditions, and providing a sustainable alternative to traditional burials amid growing land constraints.

The crematorium also contributes significantly to the city’s long-term cemetery management strategy by offering residents an alternative option that helps reduce pressure on available burial space.

The continued functionality and efficiency of the crematorium remain essential to meeting the diverse needs of residents while promoting environmentally responsible practices.

“The proper upkeep of crematorium facilities prevents severe travel burdens and financial strain on grieving families, helps mitigate the looming shortage of cemetery space, and ensures strict compliance with environmental emission regulations,” said Gafane.

She reaffirmed the city’s commitment to strengthening bereavement services through improved infrastructure maintenance and highlighted the importance of sustaining adequate financial support in the next financial year.

“Continued investment in the maintenance and upgrading of both the crematorium and municipal cemeteries will ensure that residents continue to receive accessible, reliable, and dignified services.

“The city must remain proactive in addressing maintenance backlogs and infrastructure challenges to safeguard these essential public facilities for current and future generations,” she concluded.

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