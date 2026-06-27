The unseen work of the Wierdabrug CPF beyond visibility

Behind the patrol vehicles, WhatsApp alerts, and occasional community warnings lies a quieter layer of work that, according to the Wierdabrug CPF, forms the foundation of local safety.

Chairperson Daniël van Rooyen explained that the CPF is often misunderstood as being either a vigilante group or an informal security service.

In reality, its role is far more institutional and rooted in law. The CPF is designed to connect communities with policing structures rather than replace them.

“The CPF serves as a statutory body designed to bridge the gap between civil society and state security. Our primary mandate focuses on promoting police accountability and transparency directly at the local station level,” he said.

Van Rooyen said this mandate also extends to rebuilding trust between residents and law enforcement while shaping crime prevention strategies based on local realities rather than broad policy alone.

Within the Wierdabrug precinct, the CPF operates across three sectors, covering a diverse mix of residential, industrial, and commercial areas.

Sector 1 covers Bronberrick, Clubview, Eldo Falls, Glen Lauriston, Hennopspark, Hennopspark Industrial, Monrick, and Valhalla.

Sector 2 covers Gateway Industrial, Rooihuiskraal, and The Reeds.

Sector 3 covers Amberfield, Celtisdal, Eldoraigne, Eldo Glen, Heuweloord, Heuwelsig, Raslouw, Rooihuiskraal North, Wierda Glen, and Wierda Park.

Van Rooyen noted that this structure is intentional, allowing intelligence and response efforts to be co-ordinated in a way that reflects how crime shifts between residential areas, industrial zones, and high-density corridors.

However, he emphasised that much of the CPF’s influence is not visible on the streets.

“Residents often see patrols or online warnings, but behind the scenes lies a network of victim support, administrative co-ordination, and planning that rarely comes to public view.”

One of the CPF’s most critical, unseen functions is crisis response.

“The CPF maintains volunteers who provide immediate on-scene trauma support to victims of violent crime, domestic abuse, and assaults,” Van Rooyen explained.

This intervention is aimed at stabilising victims during the crucial window before emergency services or professional counselling arrive.

Youth engagement is another quieter but consistent focus.

“CPF teams regularly visit schools alongside SAPS social crime prevention officers to run awareness sessions on safety risks and substance abuse, with the aim of early intervention before criminal patterns develop,” he stated.

A significant portion of the CPF’s time is absorbed by co-ordination work. Van Rooyen described ongoing liaison with SAPS leadership, private security companies, schools, and resident associations as essential but largely invisible labour.

These engagements, along with internal committee meetings, ensure alignment between different role players and prevent fragmented responses to crime incidents.

“Training and capacity building for volunteer patrollers also form a significant part of our behind-the-scenes operations. These sessions cover legal frameworks, citizen arrest boundaries, scene preservation, and basic trauma response.”

The CPF also participates in joint awareness events and operational deployments with law enforcement to strengthen visibility and public education.

“This year, we shifted our operational approach, moving away from random visibility patrols toward intelligence-driven responses. By using information gathered from residents and patrollers, the CPF can guide its efforts more effectively,” explained Van Rooyen.

“This approach is reflected in crime pattern analysis, call centre trends, and real-time reporting across community communication channels. We have also expanded our digital footprint to combat misinformation and improve public alerts.”

Despite its successes, the CPF’s work is not without challenges. Volunteer fatigue and resource constraints remain significant issues.

Van Rooyen acknowledged that many members juggle demanding work schedules and personal responsibilities, making sustained participation difficult.

“Recruitment is an ongoing concern, particularly for patrollers, call centre operators, and administrators who manage high-volume communication platforms,” he said.

Crime patterns themselves have also shifted. While hijackings, business robberies, and home invasions remain persistent threats, Van Rooyen noted an increase in opportunistic property crimes and online scams during the first half of the year.

Despite these pressures, Van Rooyen assured that the CPF’s strength lies in collaboration rather than isolation.

“SAPS provides statutory authority, private security contributes response capacity, and the CPF supplies local intelligence and community-level awareness.

“The CPF is willing and open to working alongside any and all organisations that share our goal of creating a safer environment, provided roles remain aligned and co-operative,” he added.

At the heart of the CPF’s philosophy is a belief that organised communities directly influence crime patterns.

He noted that in areas where residents are active and engaged, criminal activity tends to shift elsewhere. He emphasised that the CPF is not separate from the community it serves.

“The CPF is you. I urge residents to join sector groups, report incidents to SAPS, and contribute to everyday vigilance. Please do not wait until you become a victim of crime to join the CPF,” he said.

In Wierdabrug, the visible patrols may signal action, but according to the CPF, it is the unseen co-ordination, training, support, and intelligence work that keeps the system functioning long after the lights fade from the streets.

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