Electric blanket sparks fire during teen party in Pretoria

What started as a fun evening for 13 teenagers quickly turned into a nightmare on June 19, when an electric blanket allegedly short-circuited and set a bedroom ablaze.

Thanks to the teenagers’ quick thinking and the rapid response from parents, neighbours and friends, the fire was contained until firefighters arrived.

According to Henning Dafel, the fire broke out at around 20:00 after his daughter Mea’s electric blanket allegedly short-circuited, causing her bed to catch fire.

He said the two fire extinguishers he had at home, along with a garden hose, were not enough to put out the flames.

“The children called their parents, and Pretoria East mobilised,” Dafel wrote in a social media post.

He said numerous parents, teachers, neighbours and friends arrived with fire extinguishers and worked together to contain the blaze to Mea’s bedroom until the fire department arrived.

Although the bedroom sustained extensive damage, no one was injured.

Dafel said the experience reminded him of what truly matters in life.

“We serve a great God who protects us. No one was hurt, and nothing is more important than people.”

He also praised the teenagers for remaining calm under pressure and thinking on their feet. The party was quickly moved to another family’s home, where his children spent the night.

Dafel further expressed his gratitude to the community for rallying around his family without hesitation, as well as to the emergency responders who are willing to risk their lives to protect others.

Ending his post with a touch of humour, he joked: “If your daughter says she wants to redo her bedroom, do it sooner rather than later.”

The incident also serves as an important reminder of the potential dangers posed by electric blankets if they become faulty or damaged.

Safety experts recommend regularly inspecting electric blankets for signs of wear and never leaving them switched on unattended.

According to Sealy, you can warm your bed with layers of blankets; for some people, that might not be enough, and an electric blanket is the only answer.

New electric blankets carry minimal risk of fires or burns because they include safety features such as automatic shut-off.

“However, any time electricity is present, there’s a chance of fire. If your blanket is 10 years or older, it might not have internal temperature controls that turn it off when it gets too hot.”

If you don’t know how old your electric blanket is, rather stop using it

If you must use one, remember to keep it at a low to moderate heat

The elderly, children, pregnant women and people with diabetes or circulation issues should not use electric blankets.

Only use one electric blanket at a time.

Use the blanket to warm up your bed (at a low to moderate heat, to protect your Sealy mattress), and turn it off before going to sleep.

Store your blanket according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Before using your blanket after a period of storage, hold it up to the light and inspect it for tears, discoloration, burn marks, or crimps in the cords. If you see any of these, don’t use it.

Don’t buy second-hand electric blankets.

Avoid using a hot water bottle and an electric blanket at the same time.

Don’t use electric blankets with waterbeds or automatic beds.

Also read: 30 June protests: Here are the confirmed hotspots and routes

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