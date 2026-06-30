Anti-immigration march: Protesters hand over memorandum in Pretoria

Anti-immigration protesters handed a memorandum to the metro’s MMC for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee, and Tshwane District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine at Sunnyside Police Station shortly after 13:00 on June 30, after marching from Church Square under close police supervision.

The march formed part of protest action that unfolded across parts of Pretoria during the day.

While authorities reported isolated incidents in several areas, law enforcement agencies maintained a significant presence and described the overall situation as calm.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged of disruptions on some of Pretoria’s major routes.

Ward councillor Malcolm de Klerk reported that the N4 Gateway area near Bronkhorstspruit experienced problems, while a small group of protesters burnt tyres in Hammanskraal.

Offramps to the N1 in the Hammanskraal area were closed until police could clear the road and disperse protesters.

As the day progressed, the situation stabilised across much of the city. De Klerk later reported that major roads were once again open and that public transport activity appeared lower than usual.

The Centurion CPF and authorities reported at 11:26 that a crowd of hundreds in Olievenhoutbosch had begun marching towards the R55, prompting authorities to monitor the area closely. Earlier road closures affecting the R55 were later lifted after police managed the situation.

[WATCH]

The June 30 protest near Olievenhoutbosch led to the closing of the R55, which was reopened at 13:30. Photo: Supplied#June30

#mabahambe pic.twitter.com/lrbNJOK9gn — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) June 30, 2026

“There was still very good strong presence all over Pretoria of the security cluster at 14:00,” said De Klerk.

Assistant to DA councillor Leon Kruyshaar, Elsje Truter, said that 100 protesters from Gomorrah in Pretoria West went to the Hercules police station to speak to the station commander, but at 13:30 they dispersed.

Operational notices issued during the morning identified several areas where protest-related activity had been confirmed or anticipated. These included Pretoria Tuine, Hammanskraal, Olievenhoutbosch, Nellmapius and Mamelodi.

Authorities reported looting of foreign shops in Mamelodi in Stoffelpark and surrounding areas.

Other parts, including Pretoria North, Rosslyn, Akasia, Soshanguve, Brooklyn, Cullinan, Rayton, Pretoria West and Wonderboom, were reported to be unaffected.

[WATCH]Earlier in the day, reports emerged of disruptions on some of Pretoria’s major routes. Authorities reported looting of foreign shops in Mamelodi in Stoffelpark and surrounding areas.#June30#mabahambe pic.twitter.com/KLDoqicYJR — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) June 30, 2026

The Tshwane metro said it respected the constitutional right to peaceful protest while emphasising that public safety remained its highest priority.

To prepare for the demonstrations, the municipality activated its Disaster Operations Centre to co-ordinate emergency response, mobilise resources and manage information through a multi-agency approach should any incidents arise.

The metro warned motorists to expect temporary road closures and traffic delays along the march route and encouraged residents to use alternative routes where necessary while following the instructions of law enforcement officers.

It appealed to demonstrators participating in approved protests not to interfere with municipal employees while they carried out their official duties.

Members of the public were advised to avoid areas where protest action was taking place, remain alert for groups gathering and be aware of buses or other vehicles transporting protesters.

By Tuesday afternoon, police and other members of the security cluster remained deployed across identified hotspots while monitoring developments.

– Click here to watch the handing over of the memorandum:

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