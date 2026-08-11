Three accused appear in court after brutal Cullinan farm attack

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on August 11, facing a charge of house robbery following a violent farm attack at a plot in Rietfontein, Cullinan.

The suspects allegedly stabbed, assaulted, robbed and tied up a house owner before making off with belongings and a bakkie.

The suspects were arrested on August 8, following a joint effort between the SAPS and private security company Echo-1.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects allegedly broke into the victim’s home, assaulted him and fled with household items, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“They are expected to appear on August 11 in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on a charge of house robbery. Through collaboration between police and private security companies, the three suspects were traced and arrested in Welbekend,” said Nevhuhulwi.

According to Echo-1, the arrests followed after the security company received information on Friday night about what was believed to be a criminal group allegedly planning a crime in the Cullinan/Bronkhorstspruit area.

Echo-1 said a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects was identified entering the area on Friday evening to drop them off.

“Our tactical units conducted observation throughout the night. In the early hours of the morning, the vehicle returned to collect the suspects and our members performed a tactical take-down in Welbekend, where three suspects were detained with suspected stolen property,” Echo-1 said.

The security company said officers initially had to determine where the crime had been committed by analysing the recovered property before making a breakthrough.

“Following the information gathered, our officers rushed to a farmhouse on the outskirts of Cullinan, where they found the victim hog-tied on his bed and bleeding profusely. He had allegedly been beaten, stabbed and tortured for hours,” Echo-1 said.

Emergency medical services treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Echo-1 said the attackers allegedly ransacked the house and stole the victim’s bakkie before fleeing.

The security company commended the collaboration between private security and SAPS, adding that it would continue monitoring the case.

“We remain committed to protecting rural communities and will continue to monitor this case as the investigation progresses,” Echo-1 said.

ALSO READ: Three suspects arrested after farmer allegedly attacked and robbed in Cullinan

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