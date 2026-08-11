Snow still possible in Pretoria TODAY as bitter cold grips Gauteng

Snow is still possible in Pretoria and other parts of Gauteng on Tuesday as bitterly cold, wet conditions continue to grip the province – but exactly where the flakes could fall remains difficult to predict.

Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis told Rekord on Tuesday morning that the latest weather data still indicates the possibility of isolated snowfall across Gauteng.

“At this stage, it looks as though snow could still fall in places over parts of Gauteng today, but it is difficult to say exactly where,” Du Plessis said.

She stressed that residents should not expect the widespread, thick blanket of snow seen in other parts of the country.

According to Du Plessis, any snow that does develop over Gauteng is likely to be mixed with rain, meaning the chances of it settling and accumulating on the ground are slim.

The latest assessment keeps Pretoria in the broader area worth watching, but does not mean snow in the capital is guaranteed. The precise location of any snowfall will depend on where sufficiently cold air overlaps with the available moisture during the day.

Pretoria is already experiencing the other side of the powerful winter system, with bitterly cold temperatures, thick cloud and rain making for an unusually wintry Tuesday.

The conditions follow days of uncertainty in the weather models over how far north the snowfall associated with the system would extend.

Forecasts have repeatedly changed as new data became available, with the potential Gauteng snow zone shifting between successive model runs.

While residents may therefore want to keep an eye out for the odd snowflake, rain is expected to remain the dominant form of precipitation in Pretoria.

The severe winter system has already delivered substantial snowfall elsewhere in South Africa, with parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and high-lying interior experiencing wintry conditions.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned of cold to very cold conditions affecting the central and eastern parts of the country as the system continues to progress.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has urged residents to exercise caution while trying to keep warm.

Spokesperson Deputy Chief Nana Radebe-Kgiba warned residents not to use imbawula or other fuel-burning heating devices in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, as they can produce dangerous gases and reduce oxygen levels. She also urged residents to keep indoor heating appliances away from flammable materials.

Parents and caregivers were also urged to keep children away from heating appliances and never leave candles, heaters or other ignition sources unattended.

The cold and windy winter conditions bring additional fire danger, with Emergency Services warning that fires can spread rapidly through dry grass and vegetation, threatening nearby homes, businesses and vehicles.

For now, Pretoria residents hoping to witness the rare sight of snow will have to watch the skies.

The possibility remains, but with any snow likely to fall together with rain, those hoping to wake up to a white Pretoria are unlikely to see significant accumulation.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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