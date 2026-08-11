Dispute over cause of boy’s serious injuries

A Meyerspark mother is pleading for justice after her young son suffered severe injuries that she believes were caused when he was allegedly struck by a motor vehicle.

Elma Tiger believes her son, Micheal (5), was struck by a motor vehicle on May 28 and says the extent of his injuries clearly points to a vehicle collision.

However, the Silverton Police Station maintains there is no evidence that the child was hit by a vehicle and that the injuries were sustained when he fell.

This has left the family feeling frustrated and determined to continue seeking answers.

Elma said since that day, her family has endured not only the trauma of the alleged accident but also the frustration of feeling that their concerns have not been taken seriously.

According to Elma, her son was rushed for medical treatment and was later diagnosed with a fractured leg.

“His injuries were so severe that he underwent surgery, required a cast and has endured months of painful rehabilitation.”

She said her son also sustained serious facial injuries and other trauma that she believes cannot reasonably be explained by a simple fall.

Elma said a criminal case was opened at the Silverton Police Station, and that they co-operated fully with investigators since.

However, more than two months later, she says she still has no meaningful answers.

“Despite the time that has passed, I have received little to no information about the progress of the case. I remain deeply concerned that there has been no meaningful accountability and that the investigation appears to have stalled.”

She said one of her greatest concerns is that key aspects have not been properly investigated.

“I also believe there are important questions regarding the circumstances of the accident, including the actions of the adult who was with my child at the time. I would like these matters to be properly investigated so that the full truth can be established.”

She insists her pursuit of justice is not motivated by anger or revenge.

“As a parent, I am not seeking revenge. I am seeking answers, accountability and justice for my son.

“No family should have to feel ignored after a child has been seriously injured.”

Elma said the severity of her son’s injuries makes it difficult for her to accept the conclusion that he simply fell.

“My son suffered fractures, underwent surgery, required a cast and extensive medical treatment. Looking at everything he has endured, I struggle to understand why justice is still not served.”

Elma has now appealed to the relevant authorities to revisit the investigation and ensure every aspect of the case is properly examined.

“I am appealing to the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this case, keep me informed of its progress, and ensure that everyone who may bear responsibility is held accountable in accordance with the law,” Elma said.

“My hope is that by sharing our story, it will encourage those responsible for investigating cases involving children to act diligently and remind our communities of the importance of protecting every child,” she said.

“Justice delayed should not become justice denied,” she added.

Elma said she is deeply frustrated by what she believes is a lack of progress in the investigation.

“It’s really frustrating that my concerns are not being taken seriously. The person who was with my child at the time has never been questioned, and I believe that is defeating the ends of justice,” she said.

She also claimed witnesses told her the driver of the vehicle stopped after the incident, while the adult who was accompanying her child has denied that a vehicle was involved.

“Witnesses told me the owner of the car stopped after the incident, but the adult who was with my child continues to deny that my son was hit by a vehicle,” she said.

Police, however, say there’s no evidence that points to a hit-and-run incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk said according to information provided by the Silverton Police Station, investigators found no evidence that the child had been struck by a motor vehicle.

“Two witnesses were interviewed and video footage was also viewed by the investigation officer. [The video] does not show when the child was hit by the vehicle and secondly, footage where the incident took place is not clearly visible,” said Van Dyk.

He said the driver is also unknown because no registration number is available.

“The one witness said the child was not hit by the car but that he fell and sustained injuries.”

To report a hit-and-run accident in South Africa, call emergency services immediately if anyone is injured. Otherwise, visit your nearest police station or metro police office within 24 hours to open a criminal case and obtain an essential case number.

Information to Provide

Vehicle details: Make, model, colour, and any part of the registration number.

Incident specifics: Exact location, time, and sequence of events.

Personal proof: Your green ID book, smart card ID, and valid driver’s licence.

Evidence: Photos of the damage, vehicle debris, and contact details of any eyewitnesses.

Important Steps to Follow

Do not chase the fleeing vehicle, as this puts you at high risk.

Write down notes while your memory is fresh.

Record the name of the attending police officer and your case reference number for insurance and the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Avoid online reporting portals for this incident type, as hit-and-run crashes legally require in-person reporting at a police or traffic station.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

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