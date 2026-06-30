Avoid these roads today in Pretoria
Motorists are urged to avoid parts of the Pretoria CBD today as a planned march is expected to affect traffic.
Motorists travelling through Pretoria are advised to plan ahead and avoid several roads in the city centre today as a planned protest march gets underway.
The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) confirmed that protesters are expected to gather at Church Square from 10:00 before marching to Sunnyside Police Station, where they are expected to disperse at around 15:00.
The approved march route includes:
- Church Square
- Paul Kruger Street
- Francis Baard Street
- Lillian Ngoyi Street
- Madiba Street
- Nelson Mandela Drive
- Kotze Street
- Van Boeschoten Avenue
- Robert Sobukwe Street
- Leyds Street
TMPD and South African Police Service (SAPS) officers will be deployed along the route to monitor the march and manage traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible, including:
- Nana Sita Street
- Visagie Street
- Justice Mahomed Street
- Jeff Masemola Street
- Bosman Street
- Johannes Ramokhoase Street
- Struben StreetBloed Street
- Kgosi Mampuru Street
- Eskia Mphahlele Drive
Authorities have urged commuters to expect delays in and around the Pretoria CBD and to follow the instructions of traffic officers on duty.
The march forms part of planned demonstrations taking place across the country today.
While police have increased deployments, authorities have reiterated that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and have urged the public to continue with their normal activities while avoiding affected areas where possible.
Also read: 30 June protests: Here are the confirmed hotspots and routes
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