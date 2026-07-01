Upgrades to partly shut down Lynnwood Road

The Tshwane metro has confirmed that Lynnwood Road will be partially closed for three weeks while major infrastructure upgrades are undertaken at key sections of the busy Pretoria east corridor.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the closures will take place from June 29 to July 17 to allow for critical road widening and stormwater infrastructure upgrades, aimed at improving drainage capacity and easing congestion.

He said at Lynnwood Road at Kings Highway, the existing stormwater pipe on the northern side of the road will be enlarged, while an additional stormwater pipe will be installed on the southern side to improve capacity and reduce flooding during heavy rainfall.

Mashigo added that road widening will also entail adding one lane in each direction to improve traffic flow through the intersection.

“Between Roper Street and University Road, similar upgrades will be carried out, including stormwater infrastructure improvements and road widening to increase intersection capacity.”

He said the works are necessary to improve the area’s stormwater system, reduce flooding during heavy rainfall, improve traffic flow and reduce congestion at key intersections.

Mashigo stated that the upgrades will also prepare the corridor for future implementation of a dedicated lane as part of the metro’s BRT network along Lynnwood Road between Lois Avenue and Loftus.

He confirmed that traffic impact assessments were conducted during the planning phase to determine the most appropriate construction and traffic management approach.

Mashigo said the closures were deliberately scheduled during the school and university holidays to minimise disruption to learners, commuters and nearby institutions.

Detour routes have been prepared and distributed to assist motorists, although some residents raised concerns that maps had not been made publicly available earlier.

Mashigo has since confirmed that the detour plans are available and have been circulated for public use.

Despite the closures, access to businesses in the affected area, including Lynnpark Centre, will remain open throughout the construction period.

“Traffic management measures will be implemented to ensure access via designated routes as indicated in the approved detour plans,” said Mashigo.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller said two major closure points will affect traffic significantly. She said Lynnwood Road will be closed at Kings Highway, with traffic diverted along Lower Terrace Road into Brooks Street and back onto Lynnwood Road at Ox Street for the duration of the works.

“A second closure will take place between Roper Street and University Road, with traffic diverted through Roper Street and behind Laerskool Pretoria-Oos towards Justice Mahomed Road,” said Muller.

Muller warned that the diversion of vehicles onto smaller residential streets is likely to result in congestion and delays, and urged motorists to use alternative routes where possible or allow additional travel time.

Residents have also expressed concern that promised detour maps were not made available in advance, despite requests from councillors.

Mashigo said contractors are working extended shifts to meet the July 17 deadline. However, he cautioned that unforeseen delays could affect the schedule and would be communicated to the public if necessary.

He apologised for the inconvenience caused, saying the upgrades are essential for long-term improvements to the road network.

“The city apologises for the inconvenience that may be caused by these road closures. These improvements are necessary to enhance the road network, improve stormwater systems, reduce future flooding, and increase traffic capacity,” he said.

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead and expect delays throughout the construction period.

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