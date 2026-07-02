Myths and stigma fuel SA’s obesity epidemic

The Association for Diabetics in South Africa (ADSA) stated recently that more than 50% of South Africans are overweight or living with obesity, the highest figure on the continent.

The medical condition affects 68% of women and 31% of men, while overweight and obesity rates among children also remain among the highest in Africa.

Obesity-related conditions, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease, contribute significantly to the country’s non-communicable disease burden.

ADSA stated that obesity is estimated to cost South Africa over R33-billion per year in direct healthcare expenditure alone.

Bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Nkosikhona Mlimi from Mediclinic Medforum in Arcadia says despite growing awareness, obesity remains one of the most misunderstood medical conditions, often surrounded by myths and stigma that prevent many people from seeking help.

“Obesity is not a personal failure. It is a medical condition that deserves the same compassion, understanding, and treatment as any other chronic disease. No one should suffer in silence or feel ashamed to seek help. Effective treatment options are available, and with the right support, patients can achieve meaningful improvements in their health, confidence, and quality of life,” Dr Mlimi says.

The doctor lists some myths he often comes across in his practice and explains what the facts about the disease are.

Myth: Obesity is simply a result of laziness

Fact: Obesity is a complex disease influenced by genetics, hormones, metabolism, environmental factors, medications, and lifestyle choices. It is not simply a matter of willpower.

Myth: People with obesity just need to eat less and exercise more

Fact: While healthy eating and physical activity are important, many patients struggle with biological factors that make long-term weight loss difficult. Medical and surgical interventions may be necessary for sustainable results.

Myth: Bariatric surgery is the easy way out

Fact: Bariatric surgery is a major medical intervention that requires commitment, lifestyle changes, nutritional management, and ongoing follow-up care. It is a tool that helps patients achieve and maintain healthier lives.

Myth: Bariatric surgery is only about losing weight

Fact: Bariatric surgery can significantly improve or even resolve conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, fatty liver disease, and obesity-related joint problems.

Myth: Obesity only affects appearance

Fact: Obesity affects nearly every organ system in the body and can shorten life expectancy if left untreated.

“Individuals who struggle with obesity despite repeated efforts at diet and exercise should speak to their healthcare provider about available treatment options. Your journey to better health starts with a conversation,” Mlimi says.

Bariatric surgery may be appropriate for patients who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 35 or higher, have experienced repeated unsuccessful weight-loss attempts, and are living with obesity-related complications affecting their health and quality of life.

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