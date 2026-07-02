Sewer woes plague Theresapark street for weeks

Residents of Gemsbok Street in Theresapark, north of Pretoria, are growing increasingly frustrated after enduring recurring sewer blockages and foul odours for weeks, despite repeatedly reporting the problem to the Tshwane metro.

The latest service request was logged on June 23, following earlier reports in May, with residents claiming the recurring overflows have affected their quality of life and left them concerned about potential health risks.

One of the affected residents, Belinda Pretorius, said the problem has become unbearable.

“This is now the fifth time that the blockage has been reported, and it is still not permanently resolved.

“The smell is overwhelming, especially during warmer days. We cannot enjoy being outside, and we are worried about the health implications for our families,” said Pretorius.

Neighbouring residents have also lodged service requests regarding the recurring blockage, saying the issue has persisted despite previous visits by municipal teams.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the municipality had records of three sewer-related service requests for Gemsbok Street.

He clarified that one of the reference numbers provided by residents did not relate to a sewer complaint but was instead linked to a streetlight service request at a different address in Valhalla.

Mashigo said municipal investigations identified tree roots that had infiltrated the sewer pipeline as the primary cause of the recurring blockages.

“To minimise the recurrence of blockages, the metro has planned spot repairs on the affected section of the sewer pipeline,” he said.

According to Mashigo, metro technical teams attended to the reported sewer blockages on May 28 and again on June 24 and on both occasions, workers cleared the blockage using manual rodding to restore the flow of sewage.

While these interventions temporarily relieved the problem, residents said the blockages continue to return, prompting concerns that temporary measures alone are insufficient.

Another resident, Paul van Dyk, said recurring sewer overflows have become a source of constant frustration.

“We appreciate that the teams have come out to clear the blockage, but the relief is only temporary.

“Before long, the smell is back, and everyone in the street has to deal with it again. We just want a permanent solution so that we can live normally.”

Mashigo said the metro is aware of defects affecting the sewer pipeline at the property but emphasised that the issue is not the result of widespread infrastructure failure in Theresapark.

“Theresapark remains one of the least problematic areas in Region 1 with regard to sewer-related challenges. It should also be noted that not all recurring sewer blockages are caused by defective infrastructure.

“Statistically, most sewer blockages result from foreign objects entering the sewer system, which are generally linked to human behaviour,” he explained.

In this particular case, however, Mashigo said investigations ruled out grease build-up, illegal dumping, and ageing infrastructure as the cause of the recurring problem.

To address the issue more permanently, the metro has again scheduled spot repairs to the affected section of the sewer line. These are expected to be completed by July 4.

He added that the work will focus on repairing the affected section of the pipeline while broader maintenance programmes continue across the municipality, including repairing collapsed sewer sections and cleaning sewer lines prone to silt accumulation and fat build-up.

Mashigo also apologised to affected residents for the inconvenience caused by the recurring sewer blockage.

“The metro sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by the recurring sewer blockage at Gemsbok Street. The metro appreciates the patience and co-operation of affected residents and wishes to assure them that the underlying cause of the problem has been identified.

“Planned repairs to the affected section of the sewer pipeline are scheduled to reduce the likelihood of future blockages and improve the reliability of the sewer system,” he said.

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