Give clear description of suspicious behaviour – Sinoville CPF

The Sinoville CPF is urging residents to play a more active role in preventing crime by reporting suspicious behaviour promptly and responsibly.

They reminded the community that early intervention can help stop criminal activity before it occurs.

The CPF encouraged residents to adopt the simple but powerful message, ‘See something? Say something – but tell us why it is suspicious’.

The campaign aims to educate community members on the importance of providing clear, factual information when reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement, neighbourhood watch groups or security companies.

According to the CPF, suspicion is not about accusing someone of committing a crime but rather identifying unusual behaviour that does not fit the circumstances.

By reporting such behaviour early, residents can help authorities investigate potential threats before criminals have an opportunity to act.

The awareness highlights the key details residents should provide when making a report.

These include the exact location of the incident, the time it was observed, descriptions of the person or vehicle involved, and most importantly, the specific reasons why the behaviour appeared suspicious.

The CPF outlined examples of suspicious behaviour:

Vehicles repeatedly driving up and down the same street and individuals checking gates, doors or fences without a clear reason.

Other behaviour to watch out for is occupants sitting in parked vehicles for extended periods while watching homes, people taking photographs of houses or security infrastructure, and loitering in residential areas without any apparent purpose.

Sinoville CPF Public Relations Officer, Ammi Klingenberg, said community members should focus on observable facts rather than assumptions when reporting suspicious activity.

“We encourage residents to report behaviour, not appearances. The most valuable reports are those that clearly explain what someone is doing that seems out of place, rather than making assumptions about who they are.

“Accurate information allows law enforcement and security partners to assess situations effectively and respond where necessary before a crime is committed,” said Klingenberg.

The campaign also warns against spreading rumours or making personal accusations on social media without evidence.

Instead, residents are encouraged to report concerns directly to the appropriate authorities, allowing trained professionals to investigate the situation.

The CPF noted that vague reports such as ‘there’s a suspicious car’ are often difficult to act on.

More helpful information would include details such as a vehicle slowly driving past several homes multiple times, occupants appearing to inspect properties or any other behaviour that raises legitimate concern.

Residents are reminded that in emergencies or where a crime is in progress, they should immediately contact SAPS, their local security company or emergency response services.

Klingenberg said successful crime prevention depends on strong partnerships between residents, law enforcement, private security companies, and community organisations.

“Community safety starts with every resident. By remaining alert, reporting responsibly, and working together, we can create an environment where criminals have fewer opportunities to operate.

“Every observation counts, and every responsible report contributes to making Sinoville a safer place for everyone,” she said.

The Sinoville CPF is hopeful the campaign will encourage residents to become vigilant partners in safeguarding their neighbourhoods, reinforcing the message that awareness, communication and responsible reporting remain some of the most effective tools in preventing crime before it happens.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel