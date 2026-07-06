Eviction order granted for Centurion taxi rank informal settlement

After nine years of legal processes to address the unlawful occupation of municipal land next to the Centurion taxi rank, the Pretoria High Court has granted a final eviction order against the occupiers.

This paves the way for the area to be cleared for future development.

The court granted the order on June 29 in an unopposed application brought by the Tshwane metro.

The unlawful occupants have been given 30 days to vacate the municipal land. Should they fail to comply, the Sheriff of the Court, with the assistance of SAPS, will enforce the eviction, record identities, and demolish the unauthorised structures.

For Ward 78 Councillor Peter Sutton, who has followed this matter closely for nearly a decade, the ruling represents a long-awaited turning point. Speaking outside the Pretoria High Court, Sutton described the outcome as the conclusion of a process that many believed would never succeed.

He expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating that the application was ultimately granted in full and without opposition.

“This marks the conclusion of a nine-year effort to resolve the matter.”

Sutton reflected on the lengthy and often frustrating process, acknowledging that there were times when progress could not be shared publicly with the community due to the legal proceedings taking place behind the scenes.

While this led to frustration among residents, he stressed the importance of allowing the matter to follow the proper legal channels to secure a lawful and unopposed outcome.

Sutton emphasised that the next step is ensuring the court order is implemented so the land can finally be unlocked for future development.

“The process will continue to be communicated to the community as it unfolds. I would like to thank everyone who supported me during this journey, as it was a collective effort. This outcome is positive news for Centurion,” he said.

“I have been closely involved in this matter for the past nine years, and a great deal of time and effort has gone into reaching this milestone.”

The eviction order comes after years of municipal efforts to reclaim the land, which is part of a strategic development area in the Centurion CBD.

According to the Tshwane metro, the property is tied to a partnership aimed at developing and operating the Tshwane International Convention Centre alongside major mixed-use commercial developments.

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Flora Monama, welcomed the court’s decision, describing it as a significant milestone in the municipality’s efforts to restore lawful control over public land.

“The court has granted the occupants 30 days to vacate the land. Failure to comply will result in enforcement by the sheriff of the court with the support of the SAPS,” she confirmed.

Monama also explained that the enforcement process would include recording identities and demolishing unauthorised structures.

She noted that a joint inspection conducted in 2024, followed by human settlement assessments in early 2025, identified 131 informal structures on the site.

Following these assessments, the metro served formal eviction notices and initiated court proceedings in December 2025, with documents served to respondents in February of this year.

She further highlighted the dangers posed by the illegal settlement, including serious public health risks and extreme fire hazards due to the extensive storage of highly flammable waste materials by informal recyclers.

“Reclaiming the land will unlock private investment, restore confidence in the Centurion CBD, and contribute to long-term job creation through future development.”

Earlier this year, in March, Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the site forms part of the broader African Gateway Precinct development footprint.

At the time, Mashigo explained that the metro’s role is limited to making land available for development, while the project itself is driven by the private sector.

“After the eviction process is finalised and the land is lawfully vacated, the project implementer will take responsibility for securing the site,” he said.

With the High Court now having granted the final eviction order, both municipal officials and local representatives have shifted their focus to implementation. Many believe this marks the beginning of a long-awaited new chapter for the Centurion CBD.

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