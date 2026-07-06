Holiday safety starts at home – Gauteng Department of Education

Parents and guardians in Pretoria are being urged to make child safety a priority during the winter school holidays, as provincial and local authorities warn that children are more vulnerable when spending more time away from school.

The appeal comes as schools across Gauteng remain closed for the winter break until July 21, with many children expected to spend time at home, visit relatives or enjoy recreational activities while parents and caregivers are at work.

Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said keeping children safe requires vigilance from parents, communities, and everyone who interacts with young people.

“The Gauteng Department of Community Safety, together with the Gauteng Department of Education, call on all parents, guardians and caregivers to prioritise the safety and well-being of children during the upcoming winter school holidays,” said Morwane.

He said the holiday period often exposes children to additional risks, making it important for families to take practical steps to keep safe.

“School holidays are a time for children to take a break from their daily learning and educational routines at schools and spend quality time with family and friends. It is during this period where, in some instances, children are exposed to vulnerability,” expressed Morwane.

Morwane encouraged parents to know where their children are at all times, ensure they memorise important contact details and home addresses, educate them about road safety and supervise their online activity. He also urged families to keep children away from busy roads, rivers, dams, abandoned buildings, and construction sites.

Echoing the provincial message, Tshwane SAPS spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said criminals often target children who are left without supervision during the holidays.

“Criminals often [target] vulnerable children and may take advantage of situations where children are left unsupervised,” said Van Dyk.

He encouraged parents and guardians to discuss safety rules with their children before leaving home, including keeping doors locked, refusing to open for strangers, and avoiding sharing personal information with unknown people or on social media.

Van Dyk also reminded families to remain alert when visiting shopping centres, where increased holiday crowds can create opportunities for criminals.

Children should stay close to their parents or guardians, while families are encouraged to agree on a meeting point should they become separated. Parents should also avoid unnecessarily displaying valuable items such as cellphones and jewellery.

Police have also warned residents about criminals who claim to have an emergency before asking to borrow a cellphone.

“In many cases, these individuals run away with the cellphone or use intimidation to rob the owner,” said Van Dyk.

Morwane said protecting children extends beyond individual households and requires communities to play an active role.

“We remain of the firm belief that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and, accordingly, the safety of all Gauteng’s children is the responsibility of all members of the community,” said Morwane.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to their nearest police station, while anyone requiring police station, while anyone requiring police assistance can contact the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or report information through the MySAPS mobile application.

Home safety tips for children

Parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss the following safety measures with their children:

Keep all doors and security gates locked at all times.

Do not open doors for strangers, regardless of the reason they provide.

Never inform strangers that parents or guardians are not at home.

Keep emergency contact numbers readily available.

Do not share personal information on social media or with unknown individuals.

Avoid playing outside without adult supervision.

Stay away from electrical appliances, open flames, and hazardous substances.

Immediately report suspicious persons or activities to a trusted neighbour, parent, guardian or the police.

Safety tips when visiting shopping centres

Children should always stay close to their parents or guardians.

Parents should establish a meeting point in case family members become separated.

Children should know the contact numbers of their parents or guardians.

Avoid displaying expensive items such as cellphones, jewellery, and electronic devices unnecessarily.

Report suspicious behaviour to shopping centre security or the police.

Parents should regularly account for the whereabouts of their children while shopping.

Beware of cellphone theft scams

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