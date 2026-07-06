Metro begins relocation of qualifying households to Leeuwfontein

The Tshwane Metro has begun the relocation of qualifying households from various informal settlements across the city to serviced stands at Leeuwfontein Extension 32, near Mamelodi.

The relocation programme forms part of the metro’s ongoing commitment to providing residents with access to secure tenure and basic municipal services.

MMC for Human Settlements, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, said the relocation process began at the Tsunami Informal Settlement in Ward 23, where 162 beneficiaries are currently being relocated to the newly developed township.

“From July 6, the metro will continue relocating qualifying households from Nkandla Informal Settlement (Ward 67), where 45 structures will be relocated; Mavuso Informal Settlement (Ward 86), with 45 structures; Willow Farm (Ward 86), with 30 structures; Mamelodi Extension 11 (Ward 97), with 55 structures; Youth View (Ward 28), with 30 structures; and Soul City Informal Settlement (Ward 28), with 30 structures,” he said. These informal settlements are all in Mamelodi East.

Maluleka mentioned that, in addition, a further 23 qualifying households will be allocated serviced stands from the National Housing Needs Register (NHNR) from July 15, providing housing opportunities to beneficiaries who have been waiting through the approved housing allocation system.

“Once the programme is completed, a total of 425 households will have been relocated and allocated serviced stands at Leeuwfontein Extension 32,” he added.

Maluleka stated that the relocation programme marks another important milestone in the metro’s efforts to improve living conditions while promoting orderly and sustainable human settlements.

“The allocation of serviced stands provides qualifying beneficiaries with security of tenure and access to essential municipal services. This programme demonstrates the metro’s commitment to addressing the housing backlog through fair, transparent and lawful processes while improving the dignity and quality of life of our residents,” he said.

He encouraged beneficiaries to co-operate with metro officials throughout the relocation process to ensure the programme is implemented efficiently and with minimal disruption.

The metro reiterated that serviced stands will be allocated only to qualifying beneficiaries approved under the applicable housing policies and allocation processes.

“Residents have also been urged not to invade vacant land or newly developed sites, warning that unlawful occupation undermines planned human settlements and delays housing opportunities for qualifying beneficiaries,” added Maluleka.

He stated that legal action will be taken against those found to have invaded the land.

The metro said it remains committed to accelerating the delivery of serviced stands and sustainable human settlements as part of its broader strategy to provide safe, dignified and well-planned communities for all residents.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel