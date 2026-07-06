New accountability policy approved despite objections

The Tshwane Metro Council has approved a new Consequence Management Policy aimed at strengthening accountability, improving financial discipline, and reinforcing ethical governance within the municipality.

The policy, approved during the Council meeting on June 25, establishes a structured framework for dealing with unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

DA ward councillor Hendrik Nortje rejected the policy. “We are not in agreement with the proposed policy; we are raising serious concerns about the validity of the policy.”

He said the draft policy in its current form is not compliant with existing collective bargaining enforcement.

“The policy of consequence management, especially this one, will benefit only the government of the day. The sanctions will seriously prejudice the accused.”

He said the drafting of policy doesn’t entail copying existing laws and policies; it should be something serious.

“The DA believe that the policy in its current format will create a loophole for the accused and result in more litigation against the capital city.”

However, ActionSA councillor Cobus Coetzee said his party stands with the policy as a way to strengthen consequence management within the metro.

“This policy is an important step in strengthening accountability within the city administration, as the new laws and disciplinary measures are the first, as the city had not had any policy of consequence management in previous administrations.”

Coetzee said the policy paves the way for dealing with financial misconduct, disciplinary processes, incapacity proceedings, and workplace-related misconduct.

“The policy seeks to promote prevention, education, deterrence, and awareness, which are all important elements of a well-functioning administration. It is the key to combating fraud, corruption and lawlessness.”

Section 79 Finance Chairperson, Councillor Ziyanda Zwane, welcomed the adoption of the policy, describing it as a significant step towards protecting public resources and improving accountability across the municipality.

“This policy sends a clear message that there will be consequences for actions that undermine the integrity of public finances. It equips the city with the necessary tools to enforce accountability, promote compliance, and safeguard the resources entrusted to us by residents,” said Zwane.

According to Zwane, the policy is designed to strengthen the metro’s response to financial misconduct, which he said undermines service delivery, public confidence, and long-term financial sustainability.

He added that the policy introduces a legally compliant and auditable framework to investigate and manage financial misconduct while ensuring that appropriate action is taken against those responsible.

Among its key provisions are a structured process for identifying and managing unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure, improved investigative procedures to support timely and evidence-based outcomes, and stronger accountability measures that include disciplinary, civil and criminal action where necessary.

The policy also provides mechanisms to recover financial losses resulting from negligence or misconduct and strengthens oversight, monitoring and reporting to Council and its oversight committees.

Zwane said the policy is intended not only as an enforcement tool but also as a mechanism to promote good governance and institutional integrity.

“It empowers the administration to act decisively, consistently and without fear or favour,” he said.

He added that the approval of the policy reflects the metro’s commitment to restoring financial discipline, protecting public resources and adopting a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and wasteful expenditure.

“Tshwane remains committed to building a capable, ethical and accountable administration that delivers quality services to residents. Council will continue to exercise robust oversight to ensure the effective implementation of the policy and measurable improvements in governance and financial management,” Zwane said.

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