Vehicle crushing operation clears impounded vehicle backlog

The TMPD has carried out its first-ever vehicle crushing operation, disposing of unclaimed impounded vehicles that had surpassed the legally permitted storage period at the Akasia Workshop in Klerksoord.

The operation was led by Police Commissioner YCR Faro and marks a departmental milestone as it seeks to improve the management of impounded vehicles.

According to the TMPD, the vehicles selected for destruction had remained unclaimed despite owners being notified through the prescribed legal processes.

Once the statutory collection period lapsed, the department disposed of the vehicles.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba stated that the operation was conducted with the highest levels of transparency and accountability.

“This historic vehicle crushing operation demonstrates the TMPD’s commitment to enforcing the law, while ensuring that every process is carried out in a transparent, accountable and legally compliant manner,” said Mahamba.

Disposing of the vehicles is expected to free up valuable storage space for newly impounded vehicles, enabling the TMPD to better support law enforcement activities across Tshwane.

By reducing congestion at municipal pounds, the department aims to streamline its enforcement operations and improve service delivery.

The TMPD stressed that every stage of the crushing process was open to scrutiny and fully auditable, reinforcing its commitment to good governance and responsible management of public assets.

The department has encouraged owners of impounded vehicles to respond promptly to notifications and complete the necessary legal processes to avoid forfeiture and the eventual disposal of their vehicles.

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