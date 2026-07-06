Vinyl, VHS and vintage finds: Pretoria Retro Fair delivers a blast from the past

On July 4, the Pretoria Retro Fair took place at Drosdy Hall in Menlo Park, and it was truly an experience.

Organiser Noel explained that his vision was never to create a traditional flea market. Instead, he wanted people to gather, relax beneath the trees, enjoy good food, listen to great music, and simply have a party

One of the biggest highlights of the day was undoubtedly the live vinyl DJ, DJ Bob, who entertained the crowd using authentic turntables and records. Rather than relying on digital playlists, he carefully mixed tracks the traditional way, creating a rich, warm sound that only vinyl can deliver. The soundtrack transported visitors back to the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, adding another layer of authenticity to the retro atmosphere.

The fair was filled with creative activations designed to spark fond memories. A recreated Mr Video store complete with original VHS tapes took visitors back to the days of weekend movie rentals, while an old desktop computer running the classic game Plants vs. Zombies gave many the chance to relive hours spent in front of a family computer.

The entire purpose was to immerse visitors in that nostalgic feeling while sitting beneath the beautiful trees, enjoying homemade food, burgers, nachos and other treats, all while listening to great vinyl music.

There were plenty of curated stalls selling vinyl records, CDs, homemade products, 3D prints and really cool vintage T-shirts, including old-school Nirvana and other classic rock concert apparel. Every stall fitted the retro theme and added to the atmosphere.

Pretoria Retro Fair is held every three months and it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on their social media pages for the next edition.

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