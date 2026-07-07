Akasia residents invited to help lead community policing

Residents across Akasia have been urged to step forward and become active participants in community policing as the Akasia Sector 2 Community Police Forum (CPF) prepares to host a public engagement aimed at strengthening neighbourhood safety.

The meeting, scheduled for July 12, will focus on building stronger partnerships between residents, the CPF, SAPS, and the private sector in collaboration with Absa.

More importantly, community members will be invited to represent their street WhatsApp groups within the CPF, creating a direct link between residents and law enforcement.

The initiative is expected to bring together residents from Amandasig, Karenpark, Chantelle, Orchards, Heatherdale, Clarina and Eldorette, along with ward councillors, ward committee members and church leaders, to discuss practical strategies for addressing crime in their communities.

Rather than only reporting crime after it has occurred, the CPF encourages residents to become part of a proactive crime-prevention network by sharing information, identifying local safety concerns and working closely with police sector commanders.

According to Akasia CPF project co-ordinator Eric Tseane, the success of community policing depends on the residents willingness to become actively involved.

“Community safety is everyone’s responsibility. We are inviting residents to become leaders within their own neighbourhoods by representing their street WhatsApp groups and working hand in hand with the CPF and SAPS.

“When communities and law enforcement communicate effectively and trust one another, we are in a stronger position to prevent crime rather than simply responding to it,” said Tseane.

He added that the meeting will also provide residents with an opportunity to raise crime-related concerns directly with police sector commanders and CPF representatives, ensuring that local challenges are heard and addressed collaboratively.

The CPF believes that empowering residents to take ownership of crime prevention will help improve communication, build trust between communities and the police, and create stronger neighbourhood networks capable of responding to safety challenges.

Residents interested in contributing to safer communities are encouraged to attend the meeting and explore how they can play a meaningful role in shaping the future of community policing in Akasia.

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