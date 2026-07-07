Centurion SPCA volunteer remembered for a life of selfless service

For more than a decade, Alice Diogo dedicated much of her life to helping vulnerable animals through her volunteer work at the Tshwane SPCA’s Centurion branch while tirelessly caring for feral cats.

Following her death in a motor vehicle accident on June 27 at around 20:00, family, friends, and fellow animal rescuers have been paying tribute to a woman whose quiet acts of kindness and unwavering compassion left an enduring legacy.

Diogo passed away at 76, leaving her family to grieve the loss of a beloved aunt.

Her niece, Theresa Streicher, said the tragedy was entirely unexpected and has left a profound void within the family.

“She was our dad’s only sibling and the last of our paternal family. It was very unexpected, and as a family, my sister, brother, and I grieve her loss and will miss her,” she said.

Streicher described her aunt as steadfast in her convictions with an unwavering love for animals, particularly cats.

She added that her aunt touched many lives within the community of those who shared her passion for caring for vulnerable animals.

That passion was evident to everyone who worked alongside her at the Centurion branch.

Tshwane SPCA chairperson Jeanine Niemann-Greatorex described Diogo as a much-loved and valued volunteer who devoted more than 10 years of her life to the organisation.

Niemann-Greatorex explained that Diogo’s compassion, kindness, and willingness to serve made a meaningful difference in the lives of countless animals that came into the branch’s care.

“Volunteers like Diogo are the heart of the organisation, and they serve not out of obligation but out of genuine care. Alice gave herself with love, and her contribution will always be remembered with gratitude,” she said.

On behalf of the Tshwane SPCA, Niemann-Greatorex extended condolences to Diogo’s family, friends, and everyone whose lives she touched.

“May you find comfort in the beautiful memories you shared with her and in knowing that her kindness had a lasting impact on so many lives.”

For Hettie Muller, a close friend who volunteered alongside Diogo at the Centurion branch for a decade, the loss is deeply personal.

She recalled how she, Diogo, and fellow volunteer Joan formed a close-knit group, their friendship strengthened by their shared commitment to animal welfare.

Muller said she admired her unwavering dedication to caring for feral cats, often under challenging circumstances, and described her as a private person who never sought recognition for her work.

“I was really saddened when I found out about her passing because it was not the right time. It came as a big shock to me, and I really miss her a lot,” she added.

Lara Ferreira, who also worked closely with Diogo, said much of what she knows about caring for animals came from her.

“Alice devoted much of her time to ensuring feral cats were fed, cared for, and sterilised, improving both their welfare and the well-being of the communities where they lived.”

Ferreira recalled that Diogo was always willing to help and could be relied upon whenever support was needed.

“This is a tremendous loss, and we will miss her dearly,” she stated.

For Pretoria Dog Rescue (PDR) CEO Celia van Zyl, Diogo’s passing has left an irreplaceable gap within the animal rescue community.

Van Zyl, who had known Diogo for over eight years, said she could always rely on her whenever feral cats needed assistance.

“Regardless of the season or time, Diogo always made time to care for them. She never complained. She cared for them through donations and her own funds,” she explained.

Her compassion extended beyond animals, with countless examples of her quietly helping friends in need without seeking recognition or praise.

Van Zyl said Diogo’s death has left a significant void in the feral cat rescue community.

She expressed hope that her legacy would inspire more people to support programmes that humanely rescue, sterilise, and return feral cats to their environments and to volunteer their time to continue the work Diogo cared so deeply about.

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