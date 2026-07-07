Metro launches review of strategic developments with Mooikloof visit

The Tshwane Metro has kicked off a programme to assess progress at its 17 Strategic Urban Developments (SUDs) projects, with the R84-billion Mooikloof Smart City in the east of Pretoria being the first stop.

The visit by the mayoral committee is aimed at accelerating investment, removing development bottlenecks and driving economic growth across the capital.

The initiative forms part of the implementation of the Tshwane Economic Revitalisation Strategy (TERS), which seeks to accelerate investment, unlock economic growth and create jobs across the capital.

Leading the visit on July 3, Tshwane metro Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said the programme demonstrates the city’s commitment to ensuring that key developments move beyond planning and into implementation.

“This programme of engagements reflects our commitment to actively monitoring and supporting the catalytic projects that will drive investment, growth and job creation across Tshwane,” Moya said.

She explained that the mayoral committee will conduct site visits to each of the city’s 17 SUD projects, during which members will engage directly with developers and municipal officials to assess progress, identify challenges, strengthen coordination, and ensure that these projects continue advancing the objectives of TERS.

“Economic growth remains the foremost priority of this administration,” she said.

“Through the TERS, we have committed ourselves to growing Tshwane’s economy to 3.9% by 2029 by creating an enabling environment for investment, improving the ease of doing business, strengthening municipal infrastructure and accelerating catalytic development across the city.”

The first visit took the delegation to the Mooikloof Smart City Development, where they were hosted by Balwin Properties.

Moya thanked the developer for providing an overview of one of South Africa’s largest mixed-use developments and said the visit highlighted the value of collaboration between government and the private sector.

“We appreciate Balwin Properties for hosting the delegation and providing a comprehensive overview of the Mooikloof Smart City Development,” she said.

“The visit demonstrated the importance of strong partnerships between the public and private sectors in delivering integrated, infrastructure-led developments that will shape Tshwane’s future.”

Once complete, the Mooikloof Smart City is expected to comprise approximately 50 000 residential units, with the first phase delivering around 16 000 homes.

The development is being built according to EDGE Advanced certification standards, meaning every apartment is designed to improve energy and water efficiency.

Moya said this provides an added financial benefit for homebuyers.

“Because the apartments are EDGE Advanced certified, buyers automatically qualify for a further reduction in their mortgage interest rate of between 0.25% and 0.75% through Balwin’s Green Bonds initiative with participating banks.”

She said the mayoral committee was particularly encouraged by the development’s focus on the gap housing market, which caters for middle-income earners who often struggle to enter the property market.

“At a time when rising property prices and the increasing cost of living have placed home ownership beyond the reach of many young people, developments such as Mooikloof create meaningful opportunities for first-time homebuyers and young families.

“Expanding access to quality, affordable housing is essential to building financially secure households, stable communities and an inclusive economy.”

During the visit, the delegation received progress updates on the development. They then toured several key facilities, including Greenkloof, the Kloof mixed-use precinct, the training centre, recreational facilities and the Mooikloof Eco Estate.

The MMCs also travelled through the Zwavelpoort development corridor to gain a better understanding of the scale of investment taking place in the eastern growth corridor.

Moya said the city welcomes the substantial investment already made in bulk infrastructure, describing it as critical to unlocking future development.

“We are encouraged by the investment already made in enabling infrastructure, including the R70-million bulk water pipeline, completed bulk sewer infrastructure and the two-megalitre Grootfontein Reservoir, which is awaiting final commissioning.”

She said continued investment in bulk infrastructure remains essential to supporting sustainable urban growth.

“Enabling infrastructure is critical to unlocking development, attracting private investment and supporting long-term economic growth.”

Tshwane also recently secured a significant legal victory in the Gauteng High Court against Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA), confirming the municipality’s exclusive constitutional right to distribute electricity within the Mooikloof Mega City development.

The ruling ensures the metro will remain the sole electricity distributor to the development, protecting what the city estimates could generate up to R125-million in monthly electricity revenue once the project is fully developed.

“Once fully developed, Mooikloof will make a significant contribution to addressing Tshwane’s housing demand while stimulating economic activity, creating employment opportunities and advancing integrated, transit-supportive communities,” Moya said

She said the programme of engagements with the city’s SUDs reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring that investment projects are delivered efficiently and that obstacles preventing progress are addressed.

“By working closely with investors, developers and municipal departments, we want to remove barriers to development, accelerate delivery and maximise the economic and social benefits of these strategic investments.”

Moya said the city intends to continue strengthening partnerships with investors while creating an environment that supports sustainable development and economic expansion.

“Through this programme, Tshwane is reinforcing its position as a city that welcomes investment, supports sustainable development and creates opportunities for residents to live, work and prosper.”

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