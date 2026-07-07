One injured as car slams through fuel station shop in Silver Lakes

A customer was treated for minor injuries after a vehicle lost control and crashed through the storefront of a fuel station in Silver Lakes, Pretoria East, shortly after 13:00 on July 6.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) responded after receiving reports of a vehicle that had driven through the front of the fuel station’s convenience store.

Emergency personnel found one patient inside the shop who had been paying at the counter when the crash occurred.

The patient was assessed and treated on the scene before deciding to seek further medical attention privately, if necessary.

Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle escaped without sustaining any injuries.

A driver lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed through the storefront and hit a customer who was paying at the counter. Photo: Supplied.



VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser said emergency responders acted swiftly to ensure the injured individual received immediate care.

“Our members responded promptly to the incident and treated the patient on scene. Fortunately, the injuries were not serious, and the driver was unharmed.

“We also appreciate the valuable assistance provided by members of the Lakes Security Forum NPC at the scene,” said Visser.

VEMRU is a registered non-profit and public benefit organisation that provides free emergency medical and trauma response services to communities.

A car crashed into a fuel station in Silver Lakes. Photo: Supplied.



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