Pretoria east suburbs to be affected by 12 hour long water outage

Residents in several Pretoria East suburbs should prepare for a planned 12-hour water supply interruption on July 8, as the Tshwane Metro conducts essential work on its bulk water network.

The interruption will last from 08:00–20:00, while the metro connects a bulk pipeline in Griffiths Road to the Koedoesnek LL Reservoir network.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the planned work forms part of efforts to stabilise the metro’s water infrastructure.

The affected areas include Die Wilgers, Equestria, Faerie Glen, Hartebeestpoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Murrayfield 343-JR, Struland AH, The Willows 340-JR, Val-de-Grace, Willow Glen AH, Willow Glen AH Ext 1 and Zwartkoppies 364-JR.

Residents are urged to use water sparingly before, during and after the interruption to reduce pressure on the network once supply is restored.

Mashigo encouraged households to avoid watering gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems from 06:00–18:00; refrain from washing vehicles with hosepipes; and avoid filling swimming pools during the period.

“Residents are also advised to make use of grey water for watering gardens and flushing toilets where possible, report water leaks and burst pipes promptly, and install water-saving devices where practical,” said Mashigo.

Water-related incidents, including no water supply, burst pipes, leaking meters and blocked street sewers, can be reported to the city on 012 358 9999 or 0800 111 1556.

Illegal water connections can be reported on 012 358 9060, while account enquiries can be directed to 012 345 8514.

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