What's On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Hercules @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre – July 9–19

Oak Youth Theatre presents Hercules. Filled with spectacular music, exciting choreography, colourful characters, and an incredibly talented young cast, Hercules is the perfect school holiday treat for children, parents, grandparents, and theatre lovers of all ages. Make magical memories together and experience the legendary story of the hero who learns what it truly means to belong. Tickets at www.oakyt.co.za Enquiries: 012 942 5951.

Plaaswerfpret: Perdeversorging @ Pionierswerf, Voortrekkermonument, Eeufeesweg

Perde word gewas, plaasdiere gevoer, maak jou eie replikaswepie en plaaswerfperderitte. Verversings ingesluit. Vir graad 1–7 kinders. Bespreek: https://vtm.org.za/pionieravontuur-vakansieprogram/ Navrae: 012 326 6770.

FRIDAY

50th Bday Celebration Cake Show @ Safari Garden Centre, Lynnwood Road, The Willows – July 10–12

The South African Cake Decorators’ Guild is hosting an inspiring weekend filled with creativity, cake artistry, and community. Incredible cake displays, live demonstrations, shopping, and inspiration from talented decorators. Get your tickets at Howler: https://www.howler.co.za/50thSACDGshow Enquiries: Mariana Scherman 083 309 3272 or Deon Swarts 083 307 5138

Escape Room @ Voortrekker Monument, Eeufeesweg – July 10 & 11

Every Friday and Saturday. You are taken back in time to 1902 at the end of the Anglo-Boer War. Trapped in the past, players have 60 minutes to move through the decades and find their way back to the future in a fun yet challenging way. You don’t have to be a history expert to play along, but if you like brain teasers, riddles, puzzles and a touch of detective work, this experience is for you. Each session can accommodate 3–5 people. Enquiries: 012 326 6770.

SATURDAY

80s vs 90s Party @ Presley’s, 2 Ernies Place, Die Wilgers

Starts 19:00. Step back in time for the ultimate throwback with a laser & light show, awesome DJs: Dean the Wolfman, Bigg Dogg and Solly P. Tickets on Quicket. WhatsApp 082 446 5362.

AC/DC & Nickelback Tribute @ Railways Café, 2 Hack Road, Irene

The Hells Bells AC/DC Tribute is coming back with special guests The Dark Horse Nickelback Tribute. Get your tickets on the Railways website (www.railwayscafe.co.za). Starts 17:00.

Pirates and Mermaids Treasure Hunt @ Exclusive Books Centurion Mall

For Ages 5–9. Reading and crafts session. Starts 11:00–12:00. RSVP online at Exclusivebooks.co.za/pages/events. Enquiries: 012 663 1702.

Nine Lives Lost @ Hotstix Bar, 1333 Stanza Bopape, Hatfield

Starts 17:00. Bring cat food donation. Lineup: Keep Guessing Charlie, Hotbox Me, The Named, The Barcode Bandits, and The Burnouts. Enquiries: 078 475 5863. Tickets on Quicket or at the door.

Kids fun @ Wondermil Military Museum, plot 145 Walmansthal Road – July 11 & 12

Open every weekend this school holidays. Bring the kids for an exciting military experience, fun kettie/slingshot target shooting and for a delicious milkshake. Enquiries: 072 553 8170.

SUNDAY

Magnificent Mozart with Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra @ Musion Theatre, UP

Conductor Xavier Cloete. Featuring acclaimed South African soloists: Cobus du Toit – flute, Shannon Thebus – French horn and Gaylen Sales – harp. Starts: 15:00–17:00. Tickets via Quicket. Enquiries: 067 415 3365.

Sunday Market Day @ Function at the Junction, plot 104, Apiesriver Road

Live music, delicious food stalls, shop for crafts or accessories and fun kids’ activities. Starts 12:00–17:30. Enquiries: 065 078 1627.

TUESDAY

Groenvingerdag @ Pionierswerf, Voortrekkermonument, Eeufeesweg

Versier ’n planthouer, monumenttoer, leer meer oor inheemse plante, verf ’n tuinklip en plant jou eie plantjie. Verversings ingesluit. Vir graad 1–7 kinders. Bespreek: https://vtm.org.za/pionieravontuur-vakansieprogram/ Navrae: 012 326 6770.

COMING SOON

Haas Das hou konsert @ AfriForumteater – 15 & 16 Julie

Vyftig jaar ná sy TV-debuut is Haas Das terug – hierdie keer op die verhoog! Saam met sy lojale assistent Piet Muis en geliefde karakters vanuit Diereland, bring Haas Das weer humor, pret en nostalgie na oud en jonk. Met sy kleurvolle das, skerp humorsin en ikoniese nuusuitsendings beloof hierdie splinternuwe teaterproduksie hope lag, avontuur en onvergeetlike familievermaak. Kom beleef weer die goue ou dae saam met Haas Das en sy legendariese Nuuskas. Kaartjies op tixsa.co.za. Navrae: 066 420 6181.

Haas Das vier 50 jaar met poppemeesters se sprankelende opvoering

Liewe Heksie word gescam @ Centurion teater – 16–18 Julie

Almal se gunsteling heksie bring haar bekende sjarme, deurmekaar oomblikke en Blommeland-pret na die verhoog. ’n Nostalgiese gunsteling vir ouers – en ’n wonderlike eerste teaterervaring vir kinders! Teks & Regie: Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck. Bespreek: www.centurionteater.co.za.

Pionierspartytjie @ Pionierswerf, Voortrekkermonument, Eeufeesweg – 16 Julie

Leer meer oor insekte, goggakuns, boeresport, versier jou eie kolwyntjie en woon ’n plaaswerfpartytjie by. Verversings ingesluit. Vir graad 1–7 kinders. Bespreek: https://vtm.org.za/pionieravontuur-vakansieprogram/ Navrae: 012 326 6770.

Eksklusiewe Nagtoer Sop & sjerrie aand @ Voortrekkermonument – 17 Julie

Hierdie eksklusiewe nagtoer neem jou op ’n reis van geloof en genade – ’n kragtige volksverhaal wat in die hart van die monument tot lewe gebring word met akteurs, ligte en storievertelling. Die toer is slegs beskikbaar in Afrikaans. Ouderdomsbeperking: Geen kinders onder 13. Navrae: 012 326 6770.

Fire Festival 2026 @ corner of Garstfontein & Tierpoort – July 25

Join us for a full day and night of fire, rhythm, and connection. Whether you’re coming to drum, dance, perform, browse the market, or simply soak in the atmosphere – this is where you want to be. Gates open at 14:00, with a relaxed, family-friendly vibe, a vibrant market. The energy builds from 17:00 with a family and novice drumming session, followed by the full drumming circle at 18:00 – bringing everyone together in one heartbeat. At 19:00, the Fire Dancing Competition lights up the night, showcasing powerful performances and creative fire artistry. Info & bookings: WhatsApp 083 311 0025.

O meno o pouse met Arina de Witt @ Fairtree Atterbury teater – 25 Julie

Deur PG du Plessis. ’n Intieme, humoristiese en roerende kabaret oor Bets afgetree, alleen en vasgevang in die stiltes van wat kon gewees het. Bets het gewag. Gewag vir die liefde, vir die regte tyd, vir die vraag… en haar drome in ’n kas gesit saam met n trourok en ongestuurde briewe. Sy het gewag. Vir liefde. Vir toestemming. Vir môre. Vandag gee sy alles weg… maar gaan haal haar drome, sonder spyt. Ouderdomsbeperking: 13. Begin: 11:00. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Richard van der Westhuizen 40 @ AfriForum Teater, Green Village sentrum – 25 Julie

Ons vier die merkwaardige loopbaan van Richard van der Westhuizen – ’n kunstenaar wat al diep spore in die Afrikaanse vermaaklikheidsbedryf getrap het. Vir meer as vier dekades lank voer Richard gehore mee – vanaf sy verhoogdebuut in Die Van Aardes van Grootoor in 1979 tot sy onvergeetlike vertolking van die temalied vir Ballade vir ’n Enkeling, asook bekroonde rolle in teaterproduksies, gewilde TV-reekse, rolprente én ’n musiekloopbaan wat goue status behaal het. Met Richard van der Westhuizen en Andrew Roos (klavier). 15:00. Kaartjies via tixsa.co.za Navrae: 066 420 6181.

Lamb Champs Pretoria @ Harlequins Rugbyklub – 25 Julie

Honderde skaapboere gaan kop-aan-kop meeding vir die titel van beste lam in Suid-Afrika. Elke kaartjie sluit toegang tot lamproeë van die mededingende spitte in. Gaste kan deur die dag porsies geniet wat by die verskillende spitte bedien word, solank voorraad hou. Lewendige optredes deur top Suid-Afrikaanse kunstenaars. Skaapkop-eetkompetisie, woldra-kompetisie, biertent, uitstallerstalletjies en groot toegewyde kinderspeelarea. 10:00–20:00. Kaartjies via webtickets.

Scheppel: Cinema Music from the movies @ Fairtree Atterbury teater – July 31

A spectacular new concert experience celebrating the unforgettable music of the silver screen. From the worlds of Hans Zimmer and John Williams, to the timeless romance of Doctor Zhivago and A Summer Place… The Avengers, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Interstellar. Audiences can look forward to iconic themes from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, The Godfather, Jurassic Park, The Mission, Braveheart, Last of the Mohicans, Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, The Lion King, and many more. Starts 19:00. Tickets via seatme.co.za

Winterkuiermark @ NG Skuilkrans Gemeente – 31 Julie & 1 Aug

Zoid Psalm kom na Skuilkrans NG Gemeente toe! Kaartjies is reeds beskikbaar op Quicket. Kom vroeg vir eet- en drinkgoed by die heerlike Winterkuiermark! Navrae: 012 804 7787.

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