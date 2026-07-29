Safety concerns linger despite pipe repairs at Murrayfield intersection

An open excavation remains poorly secured at the corner of Rubida and Rossouw streets in Murrayfield, sparking safety concerns.

This comes despite the Tshwane Metro confirming that repairs to a burst water pipe have been completed.

Aspirant councillor for Ward 46, Helen Alpino, issued a public warning after visiting the site, urging motorists to exercise caution at the busy intersection near the shopping centre.

“A huge excavation has been left open without warning signs on the corner of Rubida and Rossouw,” said Alpino.

She said the excavation followed a burst water pipe but questioned the apparent lack of adequate safety measures.

According to Alpino, trucks were unable to make the turn and are being forced to drive over the sidewalk used by pedestrians.

She said she feared the site could result in a serious accident if it were not properly secured.

“My concern is profound. I do not want another family to lose a loved one because basic safety measures were ignored.”

Alpino called on the metro and its contractors to comply with road safety by-laws by ensuring hazardous areas are properly barricaded, warning signs are clearly visible, and traffic management measures are implemented to protect motorists and pedestrians.

Naomi Viljoen, a resident, questioned whether the site had been made sufficiently safe.

“The only thing that is there now are those red and white lines around it, but there’s no yellow barricading, no warning flashing lights or a sign to warn motorists or people walking that there’s a problem,” she said.

Viljoen is worried that drivers unfamiliar with the area, particularly at night, could drive into the excavation.

“It’s a big problem for me because if people drive there at night and they do not know the area, they’re going to drive right into that hole.”

She said the excavation was still open when she passed the site again.

“They did not close the hole. It’s still open. You can go and check.”

Responding to Rekord’s enquiry, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro was aware of the excavation.

He said the repairs to the burst pipe were effected on July 23, and the open trench is currently being backfilled.

Mashigo added that the excavation was necessary to repair the damaged water pipe.

Addressing concerns about safety measures, Mashigo said the excavation had been secured with barricading tape.

He added that municipal officials had inspected the site and found that a 400mm coupling was required to safely repair the pipe.

“The coupling was sourced and the pipe was successfully repaired.”

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