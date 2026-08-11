CrimeNews

Homeless man stabbed with scissors in Pretoria

Police have opened an assault case after a 53-year-old homeless man was stabbed in the shoulder in Riviera.

8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Homeless man stabbed with scissors in Pretoria
A 53-year-old homeless man suffered significant blood loss after allegedly being stabbed with a pair of scissors in Riviera, Pretoria. Photo: PVES

A 53-year-old homeless man was rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed with a pair of scissors by two men in Riviera, Pretoria, on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 12:40 on August 10.

According to Pretoria Voluntary Emergency Services (PVES), responders attended to the stabbing and found the man with a penetrating injury to his left shoulder.

PVES said he had suffered significant blood loss and required immediate medical attention.

Responders provided emergency treatment at the scene while awaiting the arrival of Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (GPG EMS).

The man was subsequently handed over to GPG EMS and transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that the victim was allegedly stabbed in the left shoulder by two men.

Police have opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The circumstances surrounding the incident and what led to the stabbing remain unclear and will form part of the police investigation.

PVES also reminded residents that in cases of severe bleeding, emergency services should be contacted immediately.

Where it is safe to assist, firm and direct pressure can be applied to a wound using clean material or a dressing until medical assistance arrives. An object embedded in a wound should not be removed.

Also read: Snow still possible in Pretoria TODAY as bitter cold grips Gauteng

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8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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