Homeless man stabbed with scissors in Pretoria

A 53-year-old homeless man was rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed with a pair of scissors by two men in Riviera, Pretoria, on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 12:40 on August 10.

According to Pretoria Voluntary Emergency Services (PVES), responders attended to the stabbing and found the man with a penetrating injury to his left shoulder.

PVES said he had suffered significant blood loss and required immediate medical attention.

Responders provided emergency treatment at the scene while awaiting the arrival of Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (GPG EMS).

The man was subsequently handed over to GPG EMS and transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that the victim was allegedly stabbed in the left shoulder by two men.

Police have opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The circumstances surrounding the incident and what led to the stabbing remain unclear and will form part of the police investigation.

PVES also reminded residents that in cases of severe bleeding, emergency services should be contacted immediately.

Where it is safe to assist, firm and direct pressure can be applied to a wound using clean material or a dressing until medical assistance arrives. An object embedded in a wound should not be removed.

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