East community forum transform neglected spots in Moreleta Park

The East Community Caring Forum (CCF) recently embarked on a clean-up and beautification campaign at the corner of the Wekker and De Villebois Mareuil drives in Morelata Park.

The initiative aims to rehabilitate an area that residents say has become a source of frustration after an informal dirt road and parking area were created across the verge.

According to the CCF, the dirt track was allegedly formed by vehicles accessing parking near a mechanic operating in De Villebois Mareuil Drive.

This also resulted in people parking on the sidewalk instead of using designated parking areas.

CCF founding director Deirdre Van Helsdingen said the constant movement of vehicles over the verge has stripped away vegetation, leaving behind loose soil that generates large amounts of dust for neighbouring residents.

Van Helsdingen said the organisation decided to step in.

“We have blocked the dirt road with large rocks to stop vehicles from driving over the verge, and we have started rehabilitating the area,” said Van Helsdingen.

“Our goal is not only to stop the dust pollution, but also to restore the space so that it becomes something the community can be proud of.”

She said the group plans to plant indigenous aloes and other suitable vegetation once enough filling material has been added to stabilise the area.

“We still need additional filling before we can complete the rehabilitation. Once that is done, we will plant aloes and continue beautifying the site.”

Van Helsdingen said community involvement remains key to improving neighbourhoods.

“Small projects like these show what residents can achieve when they work together. We hope our efforts inspire others to take ownership of public spaces and help protect them.”

The CCF regularly undertakes clean-up campaigns, environmental projects and community initiatives across Pretoria east, working alongside residents to improve public spaces and address local environmental concerns.

She encouraged residents and businesses willing to assist with filling material or other resources to get involved and help complete the rehabilitation project.

“We will be embarking on pothole drive soon to fix some of the busiest roads riddled by potholes,” she said.

Recently, the CCF partnered with the Garsfontein Police Station to repaint shipping containers and the investigators’ section. The project was entirely funded by Moreleta Park residents and sponsors.

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