Rescuers help Rayton puppy after 'worst dog-attack case yet'

A five-month-old puppy found seriously injured in the east of Pretoria is recovering after undergoing extensive specialist surgery, following what animal rescuers believe was a brutal dog attack.

The puppy was found near the corner of Main Road and Treurnicht Streets in Rayton.

Now named Marmite, she was rescued after a passer-by found her lying injured near the traffic lights and rushed her to the Wetnose Animal Rescue Centre.

According to the rescue organisation, Marmite arrived with multiple bite wounds covering her body and was in obvious pain.

“This is one of the worst dog-attack cases we’ve seen in a long time,” the Wetnose Animal Rescue Centre said in a statement.

The rescue centre immediately cleaned her wounds, administered pain medication and carried out an initial examination before referring her to a specialist due to the severity of her injuries.

Scans revealed that Marmite had suffered multiple fractures, including broken ulna and radius bones in one of her front legs, which required surgery involving a metal plate and seven screws.

She also sustained a tibial growth-plate fracture that required four pins to stabilise the bone.

Additional fractures between her wrist and toes cannot be surgically repaired and have instead been treated with a splint while they heal.

“The scans showed just how badly she had been injured,” the statement said.

Despite the extent of her injuries, rescuers reported no signs of bruising on her body, leading them to believe she was attacked by another dog rather than struck by a vehicle.

“Everything points to another dog being responsible, and then someone just leaving her to suffer,” the statement said.

What has touched rescuers most is Marmite’s gentle nature despite what she has endured.

“Despite everything she’s been through, Marmite still wags her tail every time someone stops to say hello. She still wants to believe that people are kind,” the organisation said.

Veterinarians are optimistic about her recovery and expect that she will be able to live a normal life once she has healed.

For the next six weeks, Marmite will remain on strict cage rest while receiving medication, having regular bandage changes and undergoing follow-up treatment, before returning to the specialist for further assessment.

Her treatment has already cost approximately R33 000, and Wetnose Animal Rescue Centre is appealing to the public for assistance to help cover her surgery and ongoing care.

“Every donation, no matter the size, helps us give this sweet girl the second chance she deserves,” the organisation said.

Those unable to donate are encouraged to share Marmite’s story to help raise awareness and support her recovery.

For more, including on how to help Marmite, visit www.wetnose.co.za.

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