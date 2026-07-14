Metro disputes Olievenhoutbosch refuse collection complaints

The Tshwane Metro says it was unaware of allegations of poor refuse collection services and unprofessional staff conduct in Olievenhoutbosch Ext. 36, maintaining that operational records show no recent service failures.

This follows concerns raised by the Office of the Section 79 chairperson for Environmental and Agricultural Management, Hluphi Gafane, after complaints that refuse collection teams allegedly left streets untidy after collections and displayed unprofessional behaviour towards residents.

Metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, commented: “The city was not aware of the complaints raised by the residents. Waste collection services in the affected area are rendered every Friday in accordance with the approved collection schedule. Based on our operational records, there have been no recent missed collections in the area.”

Mashigo said the city already has inspectors permanently assigned to oversee waste collection operations in Olievenhoutbosch.

“The city has inspectors who are permanently assigned to monitor waste collection operations in the area. Their responsibilities include overseeing the performance of collection vehicles, ensuring that waste is collected as scheduled and monitoring compliance with service standards,” shared Mashigo.

He added that no reports of poor performance had been received from inspectors, but monitoring would continue while allegations are being investigated.

“To date, no reports of poor performance have been received from the inspectors. Nonetheless, inspectors will continue to closely monitor the operations regarding the allegations,” added Mashigo.

Last week, Gafane said residents deserved reliable municipal services delivered with professionalism and respect.

“Residents are entitled to receive municipal services that are not only… [efficient] and reliable but are delivered with…[professionalism], respect, and accountability,” said Gafane.

Gafane previously warned that, if confirmed, the allegations would undermine the city’s commitment to maintaining clean and healthy neighbourhoods.

“It is therefore unacceptable if waste is left scattered on our streets after collection, creating an untidy environment and undermining the city’s commitment to environmental cleanliness,” expressed Gafane.

Mashigo said service providers are contractually required to clean up any waste spilt during collections before leaving a site and that inspectors monitor compliance with these obligations.

He said the city has not received similar complaints relating to refuse collection services or the conduct of collection staff in Olievenhoutbosch in recent months.

Mashigo added that the city has a service-level agreement with contractors outlining the standards expected and the corrective measures that may be implemented if poor performance or non-compliance is confirmed.

Residents experiencing missed collections, waste spillages or unprofessional conduct have been encouraged to report incidents through the city’s official reporting channels, providing detailed information to assist with investigations.

The metro said it remains committed to delivering reliable, efficient and environmentally responsible waste management services while continuing to monitor refuse collection operations in the community.

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