CrimeNews

Metro police nab two alleged cable thieves in Pretoria West

Previous instances of cable theft and substation vandalism have cost the metro nearly R20- million in the past 12 months.

2 hours ago
Manna Maurice 1 minute read
The suspects were allegedly found with multiple plastic bags full of stolen copper and were unable to account for it.

The TMPD’s Cable Theft Unit recently arrested two male suspects for allegedly possessing and dealing in copper cables in Pretoria West.

The arrest took place on July 13, when the unit was carrying out routine patrols in the area before inspecting a local scrap metal dealer.

During the inspections, the two men in their mid-40s, one a Cameroonian national and the other from South Africa, were found to be in possession of multiple bags of copper cables.

“When questioned, the suspects were unable to account for the cables. They were immediately arrested and detained at a nearby police station. TMPD commends the members for consistently going above and beyond in the execution of their duties,” the TMPD posted on its social media.

The recovered stolen copper
Photo: Facebook/TshwaneMetroPoliceDepartment

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, also expressed her appreciation for the arrest made, reposting about the success.

The Tshwane Metro recently confirmed that it has recorded nine incidents of theft and vandalism at substations over the past 12 months, with the financial impact of repairing damaged primary substations alone estimated at almost R19-million.

The suspects were allegedly found with multiple plastic bags full of stolen copper and were unable to account for it. Photo: Facebook/TshwaneMetroPoliceDepartment

Restoring electricity often takes longer because stolen equipment must be sourced or imported before it can be replaced, while maintenance budgets are diverted from preventative work to emergency repairs.

https://x.com/nasiphim/status/2077043103303671835

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2 hours ago
Manna Maurice 1 minute read

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Manna Maurice

Manna Maurice is a content writer and photographer currently working as a journalist for the Pretoria Rekord newspaper. He covers stories affecting Pretoria residents specifically in the West and Central. Manna has been part of the Rekord team since July 2022. He has a BA degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg and an Honours degree in Media Studies from Unisa.
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