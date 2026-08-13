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Police investigate culpable homicide after baby killed in Pretoria driveway

Police are investigating culpable homicide after an 18-month-old boy was fatally struck by a bakkie at his Pretoria East home.

3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Police investigate culpable homicide after baby killed in Pretoria driveway
Police is investigating a case of culpable homicide after an 18-month-old boy was fatally struck by a bakkie at a home in Lynnwood Glen. Photo: VEMRU

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of an 18-month-old boy who was allegedly accidentally struck by a bakkie driven by his father in Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria East.

Police have now provided more details about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, which occurred at a residence at approximately 14:39 on Wednesday, August 12.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers were travelling along Atterbury Road in Faerie Glen when they were overtaken at high speed by a silver Toyota double-cab bakkie.

“The officers followed the vehicle until it stopped at the entrance to Life Faerie Glen Hospital, at the intersection of Atterbury Road and Jacqueline Street.”

Van Dyk said the driver got out of the vehicle in an emotional state and told the officers he was rushing his 18-month-old son to hospital for medical treatment.

The man identified himself as the child’s father.

According to Van Dyk, the father told police that he had been driving the double-cab bakkie inside the yard of his residence in Ingersol Street, Lynnwood Glen, when he accidentally struck his son.

The child sustained head injuries in the incident.

Upon arrival at Life Faerie Glen Hospital, the boy was attended to by medical personnel but was subsequently declared dead.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) previously said it received a call shortly before 15:00 about a baby who had been hit by a vehicle in the Lynnwood Glen area.

VEMRU responders arrived at the hospital and found the child on the back seat of a vehicle after he had been rushed there.

“Despite the efforts of multiple practitioners, the injuries sustained were fatal and the patient was declared deceased,” VEMRU said.

Van Dyk confirmed that SAPS Brooklyn is investigating the matter as a case of culpable homicide.

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3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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